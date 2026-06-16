HONG KONG, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTransfer, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, is proud to announce that it has been named to FXC Intelligence's Top 100 Cross-Border Payments Companies list for 2026 for the second consecutive year. The recognition places XTransfer among a select group of companies shaping the future of cross-border payments through innovation, inclusion, and global financial connectivity.

XTransfer named to FXC Intelligence’s 2026 Cross-Border Payments 100 for the Second Consecutive Year

FXC Intelligence, a leading data and intelligence provider for the cross-border payments industry, annually recognises the most influential companies across money transfers, payment processing, e-commerce, and B2B payments. XTransfer's continued inclusion reflects the company's growing significance in the global payments ecosystem and its commitment to empowering SMEs engaged in cross-border trade with secure, efficient, and compliant payment solutions.

XTransfer is now growing into the world's largest B2B cross-border trade payment platform with over US$60 billion TPV in 2025, according to CIC. Founded in 2017 as one of the first payment platforms worldwide dedicated to B2B cross-border trade, it now serves over 890,000 enterprise clients across more than 200 markets, connecting SMEs to bank-grade cross-border payment capabilities traditionally reserved for larger corporates.

"Being recognised by FXC Intelligence for a second year is a tremendous honour and a testament to the trust our customers and partners place in us," said Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer. "We remain committed to removing barriers for SMEs in cross-border trade by delivering efficient, secure, and affordable international payment solutions, especially for businesses operating in emerging markets and high-growth trade corridors."

XTransfer's latest milestones underscore this momentum. In March 2026, the company secured conditional approval from Malaysia's central bank for key payment licences. As part of this expansion, XTransfer plans to introduce digital payment services in Malaysia designed to support businesses, particularly SMEs engaged in international trade. In May, XTransfer also introduced X-Net, its unified B2B cross-border settlement network and risk management platform, in Latin America, further strengthening the company's ability to support SME trade with enhanced settlement efficiency and risk controls. In June 2026, during Money20/20 Europe, XTransfer also announced two strategic collaborations with international financial institutions, BBVA and Societe Generale, reinforcing its commitment to partnering with top-tier banks to modernise cross-border payment infrastructure for SMEs worldwide.

SOURCE XTransfer