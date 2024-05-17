XTransfer Wins Best Cash Management Solution at The Asset Triple A Awards 2024

HONG KONG, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XTransfer, the World's Leading & China's No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is thrilled to announce the winning of the "Best Cash Management Solution" at The Asset Triple A Treasurise Awards (E-Commerce, Media, Technology) 2024. This award recognises XTransfer's commitment to innovation and excellence in providing cutting-edge solutions for cash management for global SMEs in the foreign trade industry.

Violas Xiao, Local CEO of Singapore, XTransfer (Middle), received the award at the ceremony with representatives of Deutsche Bank.

The Asset Triple A Treasurise Awards, organised by The Asset magazine, holds high esteem within the financial industry and celebrates outstanding achievements and best practices of companies that have launched or helped implement initiatives in corporate treasury management, trade finance, supply chain and/or risk management in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and North America.

The "Best Cash Management Solution" recognises XTransfer's exceptional contribution to the comprehensive cash management solution which supports a single Thai baht and Indonesia rupiah operating account and FX process automation via API. The award is a result of the collaborative effort with Deutsche Bank to implement innovative cash and FX workflow solutions in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, our Non-Resident Qualified Company (NRQC) pilot in Thailand, a first in the industry, stands as a significant achievement. The combination of strengths from both parties promises to deliver a truly differentiated and comprehensive solution for regional businesses.

Violas Xiao, Local CEO of Singapore, XTransfer, said, "We are incredibly honoured to receive the Best Cash Management Solution at The Asset Triple A Treasurise Awards 2024. This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication and commitment to delivering secure, low-cost cost, fast and convenient payment solutions to global foreign trade SMEs, empowering them to significantly reduce the cost of global expansion and enhance global competitiveness."

About XTransfer

XTransfer, World's Leading & China's No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is dedicated to providing SMEs with secure, compliant, fast, convenient and low-cost foreign trade payment & fund collection solutions, significantly reducing the cost of global expansion and enhancing global competitiveness. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Shanghai and has branches in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. XTransfer has obtained local payment licenses in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Australia. With more than 450,000 enterprise clients, XTransfer has become the industry No.1 in China.

By cooperating with well-known multinational banks and financial institutions, XTransfer has built a unified global multi-currency clearing network and built a data-based, automated, Internet-based and intelligent anti-money laundering risk control infrastructure centred on small and medium enterprises. XTransfer uses technology as a bridge to link large financial institutions and small and medium enterprises around the world, allowing SMEs to enjoy the same level of cross-border financial services as large multinational corporations.

XTransfer completed its Series D financing in September 2021 and achieved unicorn status. The Company possesses a diverse composition of international investors, including D1 Capital Partners LP, Telstra Ventures, China Merchants Venture, eWTP Capital, Yunqi Capital, Gaorong Capital, 01VC, MindWorks and Lavender Hill Capital Partners.

For more information: https://www.xtransfer.com/

