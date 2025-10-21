Xuan Wu Cloud to Bring in Strategic Investor, Focusing on Core Business

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 20, Xuan Wu Cloud announced that its shareholders, Zhenghao Global, Honghan Global, and Baoya, have entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Shenzhen Hantang Mingyuan Investment Development Partnership (Limited Partnership) (hereinafter "Hantang Mingyuan"). According to the agreement, Hantang Mingyuan intends to acquire 20% of Xuan Wu Cloud's total issued share capital for HK$65.1989 million. Upon completion of the transaction, Hantang Mingyuan and its actual controller, Lian Jian, will become the single largest shareholder group of Xuan Wu Cloud.

According to the announcement, Hantang Mingyuan is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and is principally engaged in investment holding. Mr. Lian Jian is the ultimate controller of the Purchaser (i.e., Hantang Mingyuan). In 2003, Mr. Lian Jian founded Shenzhen Depute Optoelectronic Display Technology Co., Ltd. and served as the chairman. From 2014 to 2018, Mr. Lian Jian held the positions of director and vice chairman at Wuhu Token Sciences Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 300088.SZ), where he contributed to the company becoming a key partner for leading manufacturers of new energy vehicles and leading smartphone manufacturers, among others. Mr. Lian Jian possesses extensive practical experience in industrial investment. Since 2018, he has specialised in research and investment in sectors such as technology and new energy, focusing on industrial and investment opportunities arising from Chinese brands' global expansion and under the national strategy of the Belt and Road Initiative. In 2022, he established Shenzhen Hantang Mingyuan Investment Development Partnership (Limited Partnership), which has invested in multiple companies spanning technology and new energy industries.

Regarding the purpose of this investment, Xuan Wu Cloud stated in the announcement that for a long time, Mr. Lian Jian has consistently focused on companies that align with the direction of economic structure optimisation and upgrading, possess promising prospects, and demonstrate market potential and technological advantages. He highly recognises the Group's industrial leadership position in the niche segment of ''AI+ enterprise digital services,'' and holds particularly high expectations for the Group's SaaS applications in AI+ cloud communication services, as well as its strategic development in international business. Moving forward, Mr. Lian Jian will leverage capital as a conduit to integrate resources from the Group and the related industrial chain, continuously consolidating and amplifying the Group's competitive advantages to realise the higher-quality development of the Group. As of the date of this announcement, the ultimate controller of the Purchaser, Mr. Lian, holds 1.63% of the total issued shares.

While introducing a strategic investor, Xuan Wu Cloud has also made adjustments to its business operations. Another announcement released by the company on the same day indicates that the Chairman of the Board, Chen Yonghui, will inject RMB 20 million into Guangzhou Xuantong Technology Co., Ltd. ("Xuantong"), a non-wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, as new registered capital. Concurrently, Xuantong's major shareholder, Guangzhou Xuantao Smart Cloud Technology Co., Ltd. ("Xuantao", a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xuan Wu Cloud), has agreed to sell 16.67% and 20% of Xuantong's total registered capital to independent third parties, Xuantong Tongda and Xuantong Tonghe, for RMB 5 million and RMB 6 million, respectively.

Upon completion of these transactions, Xuantong's registered capital will increase to RMB 50 million. Chen Yonghui will hold a 40% equity stake in Xuantong, Xuantao's shareholding in Xuantong will be reduced to 20%, while Xuantong Tonghe and Xuantong Tongda will hold 12% and 10% respectively, with other shareholders collectively holding the remaining 18%. In accordance with relevant listing rules, Xuantong's financial results will no longer be consolidated into Xuan Wu Cloud's consolidated financial statements.

In the announcement, Xuan Wu Cloud explained that Chen Yonghui's acquisition of an equity stake in Xuantong is primarily based on strategic, operational, and financial considerations. Since its establishment in January 2024, Xuantong has been operating at a loss, which has adversely affected Xuan Wu Cloud's overall financial performance. Through this transaction, Xuan Wu Cloud plans to reallocate the listed company's resources to enhance capital efficiency. Additionally, from the disposal of its equity in Xuantong, Xuan Wu Cloud expects to recognize an unaudited gain of approximately RMB 6 million, which is in line with the company's objectives for transformation, upgrading, and sustainable development.

SOURCE Xuan Wu Cloud Technology Holdings Limited