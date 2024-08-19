Xuzhou, Jiangsu: 8.696 million kW! Grid load hit a new high

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At 21:15 on August 4, the electricity load of the whole network reached 8.696 million kilowatts, an increase of 9.36% compared with the highest load of the whole network last summer (7.9511 million kilowatts on August 5, 2023), and an increase of 3.82% compared with the highest load of the whole network last year (8.3761 million kilowatts on December 21, 2023).

In order to ensure the supply of electricity to meet the peak of summer, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company completed 17 key projects such as Cha-an transformation main transformation expansion, Qingan transformation main transformation replacement, urban Tong village transformation load cutting, and comprehensively strengthened the grid structure.

In view of the situation of high temperature and high load, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company has set up a special class to meet the kurtosis summer power supply, and multi-departments cooperate to do a good job of supply protection. Continue to strengthen the operation monitoring of dense channels, hub substations, heavy-duty equipment and equipment inspection. Carry out daily load forecasting on a rolling basis, dynamically adjust the operation mode of the main and distribution networks, and comprehensively strengthen the operation management of the power grid.

At the same time, in order to cope with frequent thunderstorms and strong convection weather, the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company coordinated emergency management and extreme weather prevention and response preparations in flood season, established emergency repair base teams in professional and regional areas, and all emergency repair equipment and spare parts were configured in place. In accordance with the "one station one case, one front line one case", the requirements of electricity preservation are refined, and the emergency repair plan is optimized to ensure that "one pull rings".

