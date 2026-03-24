Yadea Showcases World-Class Innovation at Chongqing Smart Manufacturing Base, Strengthening Engagement with Thai Dealers

BANGKOK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, the world's No.1 electric two-wheeler brand for nine consecutive years, continues to accelerate its expansion in Southeast Asia. Recently, the company hosted a delegation of Thai investors and business partners at its Chongqing Smart Manufacturing Base—one of the most advanced production and integrated R&D facilities globally.

Group photo of dealer partners at Yadea's Chongqing base.

The visit offered a comprehensive view of Yadea's end-to-end manufacturing capabilities, from precision assembly and stringent quality control to real-world performance testing. Delegates also participated in test rides, gaining firsthand experience of product performance and reinforcing confidence in Yadea's global standards.

With an annual production capacity of up to 3 million units, the facility demonstrated testing protocols exceeding international benchmarks, including a 16-degree slope climbing test tailored to Thailand's diverse terrain. Visitors also experienced Yadea's proprietary TTFAR technology—an advanced motor and battery system designed to deliver enhanced power, speed, and range.

Yadea currently offers five electric motorcycle models fully eligible for registration in Thailand. These models are engineered with waterproofing and durability features suited to the country's hot and rainy climate, ensuring reliable performance in real-world conditions.

During the visit, Yadea highlighted three key strengths underpinning its business potential. First, its global leadership, with operations in over 100 countries and 10 manufacturing bases worldwide, including a facility in Thailand's Samut Prakan Free Trade Zone. This is supported by its "1+4+N" strategy, integrating global R&D with product, channel, brand, and service excellence.

Second, continuous investment in innovation remains central to Yadea's growth. In 2025, the company allocated approximately THB 4.5 billion to R&D, advancing battery systems, powertrains, and smart features to enhance user experience and competitiveness.

Third, Yadea's commitment to talent development was demonstrated through visits to Chongqing Modern Manufacturing Vocational College and its Lean Training Center, both focused on building technical expertise and elevating service standards.

"By experiencing our full industrial ecosystem, partners can see that Yadea's vision extends beyond product sales—we are building a sustainable mobility ecosystem through innovation and talent development," said Mr. Yang Xiaofei, General Manager of Yadea Thailand.

Yadea plans to expand its dealer network nationwide, supported by comprehensive solutions across products, technology, and marketing to drive sustainable growth.

SOURCE Yadea