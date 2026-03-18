Yadea's Strong Sales Surge Worldwide Drives the Shift Toward Green Mobility

HANOI, Vietnam, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent weeks have seen a notable surge in interest in Yadea electric vehicles across multiple global markets. Search trends continue to climb, while authorized retail stores in Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America are experiencing strong sales momentum, with consumers actively turning to electric mobility solutions. As the world's No.1 electric two-wheeler brand by sales for nine consecutive years, Yadea is gaining traction on the back of solid product quality, strong brand reputation, and its ability to address real-world commuting needs—further accelerating the global shift toward greener urban transport.

Yadea's store in Vietnam (PRNewsfoto/Yadea)

For city commuters, electric motorcycles and electric scooters are increasingly seen as a practical choice. This shift is driven not only by changing mobility needs but also by a growing preference for high-quality, reliable products backed by trusted brands. Several key advantages explain why electric two- and three-wheelers are becoming an increasingly popular choice.

First, significantly lower overall cost of ownership. Compared with gasoline motorcycles, electric two-wheelers offer a much more economical solution, with total usage costs as low as around one-tenth. In addition to a generally more affordable price, daily operating expenses are greatly reduced due to the lower cost of electricity. At the same time, the absence of complex engine systems eliminates the need for oil changes and reduces servicing frequency, leading to lower maintenance costs.

Second, versatile for everyday use across multiple scenarios. Electric two-wheelers are better suited for a wide range of daily needs—from commuting and school drop-offs to grocery runs and short-distance errands. Their lighter body, user-friendly design, and growing range of smart features make them accessible to a broader group of users, from students to older riders. For medium- and short-distance travel, they offer a more flexible and practical mobility solution that fits seamlessly into daily life.

Within this context, leading brands are accelerating product innovation to meet users' increasing expectations. Yadea, for example, continues to strengthen its portfolio with models that develop performance, durability, and quality. Enhancements such as advanced battery, integrated smart functions, and unique fashion design are helping build confidence among first-time users while reinforcing long-term value.

As more and more countries promote green travel options and frequent fluctuations in international oil prices, electric two-wheelers are moving beyond their role as a supplementary option. Instead, they are increasingly becoming a preferred choice—offering a more efficient, convenient, and future-ready way to navigate city life.

SOURCE Yadea