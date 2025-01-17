Yahoo Celebrates Marketing Excellence at the 2024 Asia Big Idea Chair Awards

American Express International Inc. crowned Asia Big Idea Chair Champion

TAIPEI, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yahoo hosted the Asia Big Idea Chair Awards 2024 (Yahoo Asia BIC Awards 2024) in Hong Kong and Taiwan, marking 16 years of celebrating creativity and excellence in marketing. This year's event introduced the highly anticipated Yahoo Best Brand Awards , an inaugural public-voted category where consumers chose the brands that resonated most with them, highlighting the power of consumer-driven marketing.

The Yahoo Asia BIC Awards has been a prestigious regional event for over a decade and a half, spotlighting exceptional campaigns and trailblazing innovations in marketing and advertising. This year's judging panel featured 11 esteemed members from 9 leading industry organizations, including IAB Hong Kong, HK4As, The Hong Kong Advertisers Association, Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing, HKMA Digital Marketing Community, Taiwan Digital Media and Marketing Association, Media Agency Association Taipei, Taiwan Advertiser's Association, and International Advertising Association Taipei. The diverse panel ensured a thorough and impartial evaluation process.

Pete Wong, General Manager of Yahoo Asia, emphasized the significance of this year's awards in today's dynamic landscape: "The Yahoo Asia BIC Awards is more than a celebration of success; it's a platform that inspires innovation and drives transformation in marketing. With the introduction of the public-voted Yahoo Best Brand Awards, we're bridging the gap between brands and their audiences, highlighting what truly resonates in today's consumer-driven world. From engaging campaigns to seamless digital experiences, these awards showcase the best of marketing excellence and creativity."

The event drew participation from 200 industry leaders, brands, and agency partners, with some remarkable winners:

Asia Big Idea Chair Champion: Winner: American Express International Inc.

American Express claimed the prestigious Asia BIC Champion title for their " AMEX x BetterMe Boundless Explorer Campaign ," which targeted Millennials—digitally savvy, adventure-seeking travelers who prioritize flexibility, unique experiences, and enjoy traveling to Japan . By partnering with Yahoo BetterMe and three top HK YouTubers to feature travel vlogs and behind-the-scenes content, along with a Boundless Explorer Lucky Draw that offers luxury Japan travel package and travel vouchers as prizes, and a limited-time welcome offer that captured attention, the campaign ensured broad visibility and engagement. This integrated approach was outstanding, achieving an 80% increase in card applications and a 20% reduction in acquisition costs. It showcases how a well-crafted campaign, supported by Yahoo's platform, can drive both awareness and tangible results.





Asia's Best Integrated Solution Winner: Bao Dim Sin Seng

Bao Dim Sin Seng was awarded Asia's Best Integrated Solution for their 15th Anniversary Campaign, which seamlessly blended online and offline elements. The campaign crossover with Mrs. So Sauce debuted a limited-edition "Spicy Series Bun," leveraging the Yahoo App's redemption feature to engage members, achieving an impressive 98% redemption rate within three minutes. It later introduced a CSR-driven "Rice & Bun Voucher Promotion," donating 2% of revenue to FOOD ANGEL, a Hong Kong -based NGO supporting vulnerable communities. The Yahoo Creative Team utilized AI technology to produce dynamic ad visuals and personalized content.



"This award reflects the passion and creativity that drive our brand," said Agnes Lung , Executive Director , Group Chief Marketing & Digital Officer from Bao Dim Sin Seng . "Partnering with Yahoo allowed us to connect with our audience in a meaningful way. From working with the Yahoo Creative team to creating AI-generated content to leveraging the Yahoo App for our redemption program, we were able to amplify our message and create moments that truly resonate with our community."





Best Integrated Solution Asia's Best Branded Content Campaign Winner: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles claimed the Best Branded Content Campaign award for their "My Iron-Willed Mother and Me" campaign, which shared the inspiring story of Xiao Bi , a man with cerebral palsy, and his mother, who has supported him through nearly 300 marathons and triathlons. The campaign not only resonated with audiences but also invited viewers to share their own stories of resilience, particularly their tales of mothers, as Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 's accessible vehicle—the Xiao Bi Dream Chaser—was featured around town to raise awareness. The heartfelt story of a mother and son overcoming disability sparked important conversations about accessible mobility and disability travel, generating over 4.9 million views and surpassing engagement targets by 870%.



"Our campaign wasn't just about telling a story; it was about starting meaningful conversations around accessibility and resilience," said Victor Ting , Head of Marketing Department at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles . "Yahoo's platform helped us connect with a wider audience, giving us the opportunity to amplify our message in a more impactful way. Winning this award reinforces purpose-driven storytelling that can create genuine connections and make a lasting impact."

Best Branded Content Campaign

As a cornerstone of the marketing industry, the Yahoo Asia BIC Awards celebrates campaigns that push boundaries and set new benchmarks. With the addition of the Yahoo Best Brand Awards, the event now provides a platform for public recognition, reflecting real-world consumer preferences and brand excellence.

