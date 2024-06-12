Yas Island: Watch Shaquille O'Neal Sing in Arabic

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know Shaquille O'Neal doesn't just shoot hoops? You've got to see it to believe it - he can sing in Arabic too! Tune in to watch the NBA star dropping bars.

In a shocking turn of events, Shaquille O'Neal has traded slam dunks for serenades! The former NBA legend has been spotted in a video belting out an Arabic song; Yas Island Abu Dhabi's exciting summer campaign, featuring the remake of the nostalgic hit song 'AACHAW'.

We all knew Shaq was a force to be reckoned with on the court, we knew Shaq could rap, we knew Shaq could DJ, but who knew Shaq could kind of, sort of sing Arabic? Watch him attempt at Arabic vocals, this is a whole new level of Shaq-tastic fun.

Yas Island Abu Dhabi's campaign builds on last year's success with the iconic Kuwaiti 'Miami Band' and celebrates its vibrant and energetic spirit, inviting everyone to embrace #FunHasNoAge and enjoy world-class attractions and entertainment. Don't miss out on the fun!

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island, offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi's largest mall Yas Mall, eclectic dining at Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi's vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events at Etihad Arena, the Middle East's largest indoor entertainment venue and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world's first Warner Bros. themed hotel. The destination also features WHITE Abu Dhabi, a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory indoor venue and more than 165 dining experiences dotting the island - complementing these attractions is a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

With the opening of SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region's first Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.

