Yeahka Secures Spot in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026, Earning Global Top-Tier Recognition

HONG KONG, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global, an internationally renowned credit rating agency, recently released the global edition of the Sustainability Yearbook 2026. Yeahka (9923.HK) was successfully selected in this prestigious publication, in recognition of its outstanding performance in the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) areas.

The selection for the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook Member is based on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), one of the world's most rigorous and authoritative evaluations of corporate ESG performance. The process involves a rigorous evaluation across 62 industry-specific benchmarks and a comprehensive assessment based on hundreds of core indicators, professionally examining corporate performance across the environmental, social, and governance dimensions, setting an exceptionally high bar for inclusion. As global capital markets increasingly integrate ESG performance into valuation frameworks, a company's commitment to information security, risk management, compliance, and social responsibility has become a primary driver of market trust and long-term valuation.

In this year's assessment, Yeahka was listed among the members of Diversified Financial Services and Capital Markets field. Notably, Yeahka is one of the only two companies from the Chinese mainland to be selected in this category. This inclusion signifies that Yeahka's ESG initiatives have gained top-tier international recognition, positioning the company as a benchmark for Chinese diversified financial firms in sustainable development.

Throughout its growth, Yeahka, as a leading payment-based technology platform, has deeply embedded ESG principles into its core strategy and daily operations. Guided by its mission to "create a better future for merchants and consumers," the company has established a robust, action-oriented ESG framework:

Environmental: Yeahka continuously optimizes resource utilization efficiency, promotes green office practices and low-carbon operations, and actively responds to global climate action initiatives.

Social: Yeahka leverages its fintech capabilities to drive digital transformation for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), supporting the real economy while prioritizing employee development, data security, and consumer protection.

Governance: Yeahka continuously refines its board structure and risk management systems, enhancing transparency and disclosure to ensure stable, long-term growth.

Yeahka's inclusion in the Sustainability Yearbook 2026 not only signifies that its comprehensive performance within the industry has received international authoritative recognition, but also reflects that it has developed a relatively mature system for corporate governance and sustainable operations, achieving a level commensurate with global industry leaders.

Looking ahead, Yeahka will continue to uphold its commitment to sustainable development. Seizing this opportunity, the company aims to further deepen its ESG strategic layout, setting more ambitious targets in green operations, data security, privacy protection, SME empowerment, and employee development, ensuring that technological innovation remains inextricably linked with sustainable growth. While creating business value, Yeahka strives to generate broader and more positive long-term impacts on society, fulfilling its corporate citizenship responsibilities through concrete actions and contributing to the industry's progression towards green, sustainable, and high-quality development.

