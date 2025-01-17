Yeahka's Local Life Open Platform Achieves 894% YoY GMV Growth

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting January 13, RedNote topped the App Store's free download chart. As a lifestyle platform for young people, RedNote has rapidly expanded in the local life sector recently, creating new opportunities for upstream and downstream industries and further opening up market space.

Take Yeahka (9923.HK) as an example. Yeahka's local life business continues to expand. Among them, Yeahka's in-store open platform achieved steady GMV growth in 2024, with a month-on-month average growth rate of around 20%, and a year-on-year GMV growth of 894%. Another local life brand under Yeahka has become an official service provider for RedNote, helping merchants enhance their brand power and effectively drive traffic by precisely matching influencers, leveraging trending topics for exposure, and creating high-quality content.

Local life service providers are very optimistic about RedNote's future in the local life sector and are rushing to enter the platform. RedNote, with its diverse and high-quality recommending content and a sincere sharing community atmosphere, has become an important platform that influences consumer decision-making. Yeahka has recognized RedNote's commercialization potential and established a dedicated team for the platform's "mindset" marketing last year.

Currently, Yeahka's collaborating merchants on RedNote cover various sectors, including catering, leisure, entertainment, and health. In August 2024, Yeahka's local life business promoted the opening of a new store of a snack brand Jianbingdao in Wuhan, using strategies such as trending topics, campaigns at tourist attractions, which resulted in over 1.5 million exposures and nearly 7,000 user interactions, increasing the store's popularity. In another collaboration with the National Classics Museum, Yeahka helped drive traffic for its new exhibition. Through high-quality exploration posts, the platform users spontaneously posted commenting notes, leading to more than 120 related posts about the exhibition's theme on RedNotes.

It is worth noting that Yeahka's local life business is also actively expanding its global layout. Currently, RedNote marketing projects have been launched in Hong Kong (China), Singapore, and Japan, with cooperative clients including Art & Taste Taiwanese restaurant, W. K. Fine Dining Hong Kong-style tea restaurant, Golden Aroy Thai Restaurant, Lok Chui Yuen Seafood Restaurant, Eyeshome optical, Mr. Korea BBQ, Mashi No Mashi, and others. For example, through RedNote's real exploration posts, Golden Aroy achieved over 100,000 exposures and more than 2,000 interactions without paid traffic, boosting the brand's long-term customer goodwill and increasing foot traffic to the store.

Multiple platforms are flourishing in local life. Yeahka recognized this trend early on and developed a multi-platform and diversified strategy based on market demand. According to its financial report, in addition to RedNote, Yeahka's in-store e-commerce business (i.e., local life business) has already covered multiple platforms such as Douyin, Kuaishou, WeChat Channels, and Meituan. The standardized middle platform tools developed by Yeahka can help merchants accurately target their consumer groups, provide various content services such as images, live streams, and short videos, tailored to different platform attributes and consumer groups, helping merchants attract and retain customers.

In the future, Yeahka will adopt more refined industry operation strategies for vertical merchants, refine middle platform operations, and integrate its payment and merchant solution capabilities, further enhancing its comprehensive digital marketing capabilities for merchants.

