Yili Brings Joy to Thailand’s National Children’s Day with 800,000 Cremo Ice Cream Donations

BANGKOK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 11, 2025, in celebration of National Children's Day, Yili's Thai subsidiary brought joy to children nationwide by distributing over 800,000 Cremo ice creams to more than 1,600 schools and educational institutions. This heartwarming initiative spread sweetness and happiness to countless young hearts on this special day.

Cremo ice creams, featuring a delightful array of tropical flavors such as durian and mango, are a beloved treat among Thai consumers. The event was alive with excitement as children eagerly gathered around freezers to select their favorite flavors. Upon receiving these sweet gifts from Yili, the children were eager to share the joy with friends, creating a vibrant and lively atmosphere.

As an ice cream brand ranking among the top three in Thailand's market share and having the highest growth rate, Cremo is not only popular in Southeast Asia, but also enjoys success in countries such as the United States and France, where it is a favored treat in high-end hotels, cafés, and restaurants.

Mr. Fang Jianzhu from Yili's Thailand subsidiary highlighted that the significance of this donation extends beyond the ice creams themselves. "Yili aims to convey to children that life is full of diversity and hope, much like the wide range of Cremo flavors," he stated. "By satisfying taste buds and adding festive gaiety, we hope Cremo will encourage children to share with others, show care, and develop social skills and a positive mindset." Fang added.

As a globally recognized healthy food provider, Yili remains committed to its social responsibilities. The company has consistently invested in Thailand's public sectors, including healthcare and education. Yili has funded Ladlumkaew Hospital in Pathum Thani to upgrade its infrastructure, thereby enhancing local medical and health conditions. Furthermore, Yili has extended its support to numerous social welfare institutions and schools throughout Thailand and has actively participated in local sports events. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Yili donated protective supplies to the Thai Ministry of Public Health, the Thai Red Cross Foundation, and other organizations to strengthen their response efforts.

Yili Thailand also prioritizes sustainability and environmental protection, adhering to local standards by building green and low-carbon factories and actively engaging in conservation efforts.

As Asia's leading dairy producer and one of the top five globally, Yili is steadfast in its commitment to the vision of "World Integrally Sharing Health." The company continues to strengthen its presence in the Thai market, aiming to grow alongside Thai society by providing an increasing array of healthy, nutritious, and delicious products to a broadening base of local consumers.

SOURCE Yili Group