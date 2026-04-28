Yili's Cremo Brings Immersive Summer Fun to Thai Youth

BANGKOK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What kind of refreshing surprise can a single ice cream bring to the height of scorching Thai summer? As temperatures soar, finding moments of cool relief has become an essential part of consumers' daily lives.

Stepping up to meet this seasonal demand, Thai ice cream brand Cremo recently launched its immersive consumer campaign "Cremo Boost It To The Max" (ครีโมบูสต์ฟินอินทุกเลเยอร์), delivering a vibrant and breezy escape for the public amidst the intense summer heat.

In a recent episode of the hit Thai outdoor variety show Running Man Thailand, Cremo featured its brand ambassador Billkin Putthipong in a special appearance. Through custom-designed games like the "Flying Chair Challenge," the brand seamlessly blended product moments with pure entertainment. The show's fast-paced, highly interactive format brought out the carefree vitality of summer through laughter and challenges, successfully reinforcing Cremo's "fun, surprise and youthful" brand identity.

On social media, Cremo consistently rolled out diverse content tailored to the lifestyles of the younger generation. From trendy challenges to lighthearted, feel-good posts and relatable daily scenarios, the content resonates authentically with young Thai consumers. This strategy elevates the brand beyond a mere product, positioning it as a true lifestyle companion. By engaging directly and playfully with its audience, Cremo continues to build stronger connections with younger consumers.

As online buzz builds, Cremo has seamlessly extended its campaign offline. At brand ambassador Billkin's recent concert in Bangkok, Cremo created an interactive zone that combined music, vibrant energy, and a refreshing product experience, offering fans a highly engaging, multi-dimensional brand encounter.

The on-site activation featured ice cream tasting, interactive photo booths, and limited-edition merchandise giveaways, creating an engaging, immersive experience for attendees. Concertgoers were able to enjoy refreshing treats while soaking up the live atmosphere. In this relaxed and joyful setting, Cremo fostered authentic interactions with consumers, bringing the idea of "summer refreshment" to life through a tangible, memorable experience.

As a Thai ice cream brand under Yili Group—Asia's leading dairy company—Cremo remains deeply committed to local consumer needs, continuously driving product innovation and enhancing the brand experience. Backed by Yili's global quality control systems and robust R&D capabilities, Cremo has consistently elevated both its product quality and consumer engagement. As a result, Cremo saw steady growth in both market share and brand awareness in 2025, earning widespread recognition across the Thai market.

From hit variety shows to social media platforms and from online campaigns to offline activations, Cremo has brought its core philosophy of being "innovative, fun, and full of surprises" to life across consumer touchpoints. This summer, Cremo is not only delivering a refreshing taste but also bringing an extra layer of joy and relaxation to the everyday lives of Thai consumers.

SOURCE Yili Group