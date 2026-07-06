Yili's Global Online Tour Spotlights Joyday Ice Cream's Joyful Journey in Indonesia

Spotlighting its extensive Southeast Asian supply chain, Yili's latest virtual tour explores how the award-winning Joyday ice cream brings everyday joy to local communities.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yili Group has launched the Indonesian segment of its 2026 signature global campaign Taste the World with Yili and Discover a Better Life. As one of five worldwide destinations, the brand premiered a new video tracing the joyful journey of its popular Joyday ice cream, inviting global audiences to explore how Yili leverages its localized production and distribution networks to deliver high-quality products to consumers across Southeast Asia.

Delivering Joy Through a Robust Local Network

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Joyday ice cream has become a widely loved household name, currently reaching consumers across all 38 provinces in Indonesia. To uncover the secret behind its widespread popularity and consistent freshness, the virtual tour follows local couple content creators William and Reysa on a traceability journey. Starting at a bustling local street shop, they witness firsthand how quickly the ice cream sells out among eager neighborhood kids. Following the supply trail from the enthusiastic shop owner to the delivery courier, their search ultimately leads them to Mr. Onaki Murti, a local Joyday distributor who plays a vital role in Yili's extensive regional network.

"The key is in the quality of the distribution. We strictly follow PT Yili Indonesia's storage standards," explained Mr. Murti. "So no matter where customers are, Joyday will always taste just as good. We make sure the distribution runs smoothly so Joyday becomes easier to buy and more loved by the community, which is a great benefit for us as local partners too."

Deep Local Roots and Award-Winning Innovation

Beyond serving as a popular daily treat, the Joyday brand underscores Yili's strategic, long-term investment in Indonesia's economic landscape. Serving as the brand's manufacturing powerhouse since 2021, the Yili Indonesia Dairy production base marks the company's inaugural self-built plant in Southeast Asia. Producing dozens of Joyday variations, the facility supplies the entire Indonesian market while also exporting to neighboring Southeast Asian countries, the Middle East, and Africa.

Driven by the corporate belief that "No Innovation, No Future," Yili continuously tailors its products to meet local flavor preferences and consumer trends. This relentless pursuit of localized excellence recently culminated on the global stage. Joyday's signature multi-layered chocolate lava ice cream—the very product that sparked the video's joyful quest—captured the "Best Ice Cream" title at the 2025 World Dairy Innovation Awards, setting a new gold standard for the category across the region.

As showcased in the Yili online tour, the company remains dedicated to putting down deep roots in Indonesia and beyond. By uniting global resources with local integration, Yili will continue to deliver innovative, high-quality dairy products that turn every bite into a moment of pure joy for families worldwide.

SOURCE Yili Group