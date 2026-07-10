Yili's Global Online Tour Unveils Layers of Surprise with Cremo Ice Cream in Thailand

Highlighting its robust localized network and youth engagement, Yili's latest virtual tour explores how the beloved Cremo brand brings everyday surprises to communities across Thailand.

BANGKOK, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yili Group has launched the Thai segment of its 2026 signature global campaign Taste the World with Yili and Discover a Better Life. As part of the tour spanning three continents and five worldwide destinations, this segment features the vibrant journey of Cremo, Yili's popular ice cream brand in Thailand, exploring how Yili seamlessly blends product experience with local youth culture to deliver "layers of surprise" to consumers across the country.

Unlocking Layers of Delicious Surprises

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In Thailand, ice cream goes far beyond simply beating the summer heat to become a true source of everyday delight. The virtual tour follows Pim, a popular local food influencer on YouTube, as she enjoys Cremo's signature chocolate lava ice cream during a vibrant gathering with friends. The treat offers a multidimensional sensory experience—featuring a rich, flowing chocolate core enveloped in smooth ice cream and a crispy chocolate shell. This innovative, multi-layered texture has quickly made it a highly sought-after dessert, bringing an instant element of surprise to everyday social moments.

Engaging Gen Z Through Youth Culture

As a classic ice cream brand that many Thais have enjoyed since childhood, Cremo has continuously evolved to stay in tune with the tastes and language of younger generations. By collaborating with renowned celebrities like popular artist Billkin, the time-honored brand seamlessly weaves its sweet treats into vibrant youth culture. It frequently rolls out immersive interactive campaigns, creative pop-up experiences, and engaging social media activities. These youth-centric initiatives not only energize the brand but also create exciting, surprise-filled touchpoints that deeply resonate with Gen Z consumers.

A Nationwide Network of Everyday Delights

The true foundation of Cremo's brand recognition lies in its deep integration into the local community and its relentless product innovation. Launching over 20 new products annually, the brand constantly provides fresh surprises for the evolving local palate.

As showcased in the video, local shop owners proudly feature Cremo as a top-selling favorite. To ensure these surprises are always within reach, Cremo has established a robust distribution network comprising over 60,000 branded freezers and hundreds of delivery vehicles. From the northern city of Chiang Rai to the southern province of Yala, Cremo is seamlessly woven into the bustling streets and daily lives of Thai consumers.

As a key pillar of Yili's Southeast Asian market strategy, Cremo exemplifies the company's commitment to uniting global resources with deep local insights. Following a steady growth in its Thai market share and brand awareness throughout 2025, the brand continues to thrive. Reaching over 80 countries and regions, Yili Group—Asia's No. 1 dairy company—continues to set global quality standards, turning every bite into a universal language of happiness and bringing sweet surprises to families worldwide.

SOURCE Yili Group