JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyday, Yili Group's ice cream brand in Indonesia, announced on May 16 that it has named SM Entertainment's rising K-pop girl group Hearts2Hearts as its new brand ambassador. By tapping into K-pop's strong appeal among Indonesian youth, the partnership aims to deepen Joyday's connection with young consumers and support Yili's broader global strategy.

Yili’s Joyday Names K-pop Group Hearts2Hearts as Brand Ambassador in Indonesia

As one of SM Entertainment's most anticipated rookie girl groups, Hearts2Hearts has achieved rapid success since its debut. The group earned its first music show win with "The Chase" just 15 days after its debut and set a new Hanteo first-week sales record for a K-pop girl group debut album at the time. In March 2026, its debut single "The Chase" surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. With major rookie awards at ceremonies including the MAMA Awards and Melon Music Awards, Hearts2Hearts has emerged as one of the standout new K-pop girl groups.

In Indonesia, Hearts2Hearts has built strong resonance with local fans, driven by the group's rising global popularity and active engagement with local audiences. As the group's Indonesian member, Carmen has elevated this connection by adding a sense of familiarity and cultural relevance for local fans. The group's recognition through major rookie and music awards, together with its successful fan meeting in Jakarta in March 2026, further demonstrated its strong appeal in the market. This combination of global reach and local relevance enables Joyday to build a closer connection with young Indonesian consumers.

Alongside the ambassador announcement, Joyday has launched its peak-season marketing campaign tailored to Gen Z's interest in K-pop. During the campaign, consumers who purchase Joyday's Crunchy Chocolate series can find lucky draw codes on their ice cream sticks. Prizes include exclusive trips to Korea, Hearts2Hearts photocards, smartphones, e-wallet vouchers and free products.

From developing localized flavors to partnering with highly popular cultural figures, Yili continues to apply its core strategy of "Global Mindset, Local Operations" in Indonesia. The collaboration between Joyday and Hearts2Hearts reflects Yili's effort to understand and respond to local consumer preferences, while supporting the brand's long-term growth in the market.

Looking ahead, Yili will continue to leverage its global R&D network and supply chain advantages to meet the evolving tastes of Indonesian consumers. By driving international growth through localized innovation, Yili aims to further strengthen its presence in the global dairy market.

SOURCE Yili Group