Yili's Thai Subsidiary Brand Cremo Ice-cream Awarded the Best of the Best Thai FDA Quality Award 2023

BANGKOK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 12, the Food and Drug Administration of the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand officially announced the list of winners of its Quality Award 2023. Yili's Thai subsidiary brand Cremo ice-cream won the Best of the Best Thai FDA Quality Award for its superb quality management. This was Yili's first Best of the Best Award after winning the Thai FDA Quality Award for three consecutive years, and Yili was the only food enterprise to win it – the highest award of the Thai FDA Quality Award this year.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul presented Yili with the Best of the Best Thai FDA Quality Award and said that Yili's dairy products are of high quality and taste good, and this award is well deserved.

The Thai FDA Quality Award evaluation is organized by the Thai Food and Drug Administration of the Ministry of Public Health, to recognize outstanding enterprises that produce pro-health products, comply with business ethics, fulfill corporate social responsibilities, and promote public health in the fields of food, drugs, cosmetics and medical devices, and set a benchmark for the industry. The Award was first organized in 2009 and the Best of Best Award in each field was first awarded in 2020. Before becoming the only food company to win the Best of Best Award this year, Yili had won the Quality Award for three consecutive years.

Yili's Thai subsidiary, located in Pathum Thani Province, mainly produces Cremo ice cream. Thanks to the joint efforts of all employees, everything is going according to plan steadily. To ensure product quality, the refrigeration system, boiler steam system, water purification system, etc. have been comprehensively upgraded, and several automated production lines have been added. To ensure effective quality management, it carried out quality management benchmarking, offered coaching on best practices and skills training, and embedded Yili's global quality management system into the entire industry chain. To promote the quality-conscious corporate culture, it instills the belief that "Yili" means the best quality in the Thai market, organized awareness activities on the theme of quality management and workplace safety, and continued to guide employees to move toward higher goals.

Empowered and supported by Yili Group's global innovation, resources and market system, Yili's Thai subsidiary has continuously improved its quality control, production, operation, and talent cultivation work, and achieved rapid growth. In 2022, it created more than 200 jobs, bringing the workforce to 1,050, and produced 13,500 tons of ice cream. By the end of 2022, it had launched as many as 200 products, which are not only sold in Thailand, but also exported to more than ten countries and regions including Singapore, the United States, and Australia. Cremo has grown into the biggest local ice cream brand in Thailand.

SOURCE Yili Group