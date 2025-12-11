HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- I. Elite Certifications and Insurmountable Market Barriers

NVIDIA RVL Certification

Yuans Technology is one of only five companies globally—and the only mainland China-based vendor—to hold NVIDIA's RVL (Recommended Vendor List) certification. This credential is the de facto mandatory qualification for supplying structural and thermal solutions to NVIDIA's data-center platforms. Yuans' products have passed NVIDIA's rigorous mechanical, thermal, electrical, and signal-integrity validation, enabling seamless integration with GB200, GB300, and future flagship systems. This certification creates an extraordinarily high barrier to entry.



One of Three Official NVIDIA Server-Cabinet Partners

Together with Foxconn and Interplex, Yuans forms the exclusive trio of authorized NVIDIA server-cabinet suppliers. Its high-density, tri-integrated "compute + power + cooling" architecture boosts deployment efficiency by 4.1× and materially lowers data-center PUE, establishing Yuans as mission-critical infrastructure for NVIDIA-powered supercomputing clusters.

II. Proprietary Technology and Comprehensive Product Leadership

Global Pioneer in Magnesium-Alloy Server Applications

Leveraging heritage from Taiwan's Pinda Technology Group, Yuans possesses industry-leading magnesium-alloy R&D and volume-manufacturing capabilities. It is the first vendor to deploy magnesium alloys at scale in AI servers, delivering simultaneous 35% weight reduction, 40% improved thermal conductivity, and 20% cost savings—forming a virtually unassailable technological moat.



Full-Stack Structural and Thermal Solutions Provider

Yuans offers end-to-end critical components, including:

Rack and slide-rail systems with ≥1,200 kg load capacity and ±0.02 mm precision, optimized for GB200 high-density nodes

Liquid-cooling components supporting UQD/NVQD quick-connect standards (co-developed with Pinda Technology)

Proprietary floating server trays providing Level-8 seismic protection and superior EMI shielding

Integrated Busbar systems that reduce wiring complexity and power loss by 15%

Few competitors can match Yuans' ability to design entire cabinets while manufacturing every mission-critical component in-house, delivering true vertical integration across cabinet structure and advanced thermal management.

III. Strategic Importance in NVIDIA's Roadmap

Core Structural Supplier for GB200/GB300/NVL72 Platforms

Yuans supplies cabinets and slide-rail systems for NVIDIA's current flagship supercomputers. Its solutions carry DGX-Ready certification and integrate natively with NVIDIA's highest-performance AI systems. The Yuans + Pinda Technology partnership is one of the only vendor combinations worldwide holding dual cabinet and liquid-cooling qualifications.



Designated Lead Developer for Next-Generation Rubin Architecture

Yuans has been appointed primary cabinet developer for NVIDIA's Rubin platform (Blackwell successor), with mass production slated for H2 2026. The flagship Rubin NVL144 variant will offer 3.3× the performance of GB300 NVL72, adopt full liquid cooling, cableless interconnects, and M9-grade materials—driving cabinet value per unit more than 2× higher. Yuans' early and deep involvement locks in a dominant share of this next-generation supply chain.



Lens Technology Acquisition Supercharges Growth Trajectory

In December 2025, Lens Technology acquired 95.11645% of Yuans via 100% ownership of PMG International. The transaction instantly transfers NVIDIA RVL certification and a complete AI server-cabinet technology stack to Lens, while providing Yuans with vastly expanded manufacturing capacity and capital resources.

With GB200/GB300 volumes accelerating and Rubin ramp-up on the horizon, Yuans is poised for explosive growth. AI liquid-cooled cabinet revenue is projected to reach RMB 800–1,000 million in 2026 (>60% of total revenue), supported by sustained gross margins of 35–40%—driven by magnesium-alloy technology premiums and significantly exceeding industry norms.

Conclusion

Yuans Technology combines scarce RVL certification with proprietary magnesium-alloy leadership to forge an unbreakable link to NVIDIA's AI server ecosystem. Securely positioned at the heart of today's GB200/GB300 deployments and already steering development of tomorrow's Rubin platforms, Yuans is transitioning from a low-profile specialist into a high-visibility, high-conviction cornerstone of global AI computing infrastructure.

Data as of Q3 2025; sourced from NVIDIA disclosures and leading industry research reports.

