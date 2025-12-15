YY Group Appoints Ken Teng as Director of Southeast Asia

New role strengthens YY Group's regional leadership and supports accelerated growth

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced the promotion of Mr. Ken Teng, the Company's Country Director for Malaysia, to Director of Southeast Asia, effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Teng will oversee YY Group's regional operations and drive the Company's ongoing strategic expansion across key Southeast Asian markets.

Mr. Teng has served YY Group as Country Director for Malaysia since 2022, playing a pivotal role in establishing and scaling YY Group's presence in the country. He has driven remarkable growth across Malaysia, expanding from a single-state operation in Kuala Lumpur to a nationwide footprint that now includes Selangor, Penang, Johor Bahru, Sabah, Sarawak, Langkawi and other key regions. The Company's Malaysia operations have also achieved significant revenue milestones under his leadership, underpinned by a robust deal pipeline. Management currently projects 2025 revenue from Malaysia operations to approach US$10 million, reflecting continued growth momentum.

Over the past few years, YY Group has rapidly expanded its footprint across Southeast Asia, building on strong performances in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. Mr. Teng's dedication to operational excellence and customer-centric innovation has made the Company a trusted player in the region's on-demand staffing sector, positioning YY Group for its next phase of growth. Led by Mr. Teng, YY Group plans to accelerate this momentum by entering new markets in the region such as Indonesia and the Philippines, extending its reach to a broader customer base.

"Ken has demonstrated exceptional leadership, deep market understanding, and a strong ability to execute complex growth strategies throughout his tenure in Malaysia," said Mr. Mike Fu, CEO of YY Group. "This promotion reflects our confidence in his ability to continue scaling YY Group's operations across Southeast Asia and further strengthen our regional partnerships."

Mr. Teng commented, "I'm honored to take on this expanded role as our Southeast Asia operations reach an exciting new growth stage. Our achievements in Malaysia have shown what's possible when technology and talent come together. I look forward to extending our winning model across Southeast Asia as we accelerate development and unlock new opportunities in emerging markets."

Prior to joining YY Group, Mr. Teng held several leadership roles in IT and business development with Malaysia-listed companies and multi-national corporations. He brings over 13 years of experience in digital transformation, infrastructure management, and business strategy, and holds a bachelor's degree in information technology from Olympia University and an MBA from Segi University.

About YY Holdings Limited

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

