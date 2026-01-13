YY Group Holding Strengthens Organizational Foundation with New Group-Level Learning & Organizational Development Function

Strategic initiative supports next phase of integration and scalability following recent expansion

SINGAPORE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced the formal establishment of a group-level Learning & Organizational Development ("L&OD") function, marking an important step in the Company's transition from global expansion to integration, sustainable growth and value creation.

Following a period of rapid business expansion and acquisitions, the creation of a centralized L&OD function reflects YY Group's increasing focus on consolidating its organization and building scalable internal capabilities. The initiative will strengthen employees' leadership capabilities at all levels, standardize critical skills required for operational excellence, and support talent development and succession planning. By embedding structured learning journeys and a culture of continuous improvement, YY Group aims to enhance execution quality, improve talent retention, and build a stronger internal leadership pipeline to support long-term growth.

YY Group has appointed Ms. Nor Salehati as Head of L&OD and Mr. Wee Jing Ye as Deputy Head, leveraging their human resources and training expertise and deep knowledge of the Company's people and operations to further strengthen YY Group's talent development capabilities. Ms. Nor and Mr. Wee will be responsible for designing and implementing group-wide learning frameworks and leadership development programs aligned with YY Group's long-term business objectives.

"Following our rapid expansion, deliberate investment in the skills and leadership that underpin sustainable growth is essential in driving YY Group's continued success," said Mike Fu, CEO of YY Group. "The establishment of our LO&D function prioritizes structured, scalable people development, ensuring our diverse teams are aligned, well-equipped, and positioned to execute as one integrated YY Group. Supported by consistent leadership standards and cultural integration across the Group's growing portfolio of subsidiaries, YY Group is poised to thrive in its next phase of global development."

By building dedicated leadership and governance around talent development, YY Group has positioned people as a key driver of its growth strategy. This initiative underscores YY Group's commitment to disciplined integration, operational scalability, and long-term value creation through continued investment in its organizational capabilities.

