YY Group Holding Announces Total Assets and Net Assets per Share of $1.11 and $0.63, Respectively, as of June 30, 2025

Unaudited Financials Reflect $44.0M in Total Assets and $24.9M in Net Assets

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced that, as of June 30, 2025, its unaudited total assets of approximately $44.0 million equated to approximately $1.11 per share of common stock, and its net assets of approximately $24.9 million equated to approximately $0.63 per share.

These estimates reflect preliminary financial data derived from management's period-end closing process as of June 30, 2025. During the period, YY Group continued to execute its growth strategy by broadening its IFM service portfolio through strategic acquisitions and expanding its operational footprint across the casual labor markets within the hospitality and facility services sectors.

These estimates have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm and are subject to normal closing adjustments and review procedures. The Company is providing this information to offer additional transparency regarding its financial position and capital base following a period of strategic growth. These metrics reflect the Company's focus on maintaining a robust balance sheet while scaling its integrated service ecosystem across global markets.

"The disclosure of our total assets and net asset value per share provides stockholders with a clearer picture of the Company's fundamental strength," stated Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YY Group Holding Limited. "These figures highlight the solid financial foundation we have established as we continue to scale our operations and drive long-term value for our stockholders."

About YY Group Holding Limited

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Jason Phua Zhi Yong, Chief Financial Officer

YY Group

[email protected]

SOURCE YY Group Holding Limited