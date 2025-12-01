YY Group Secures 3-Year Facility Maintenance Contract with a Major International Bank

New Partnership Broadens Client Base and Enhances Business Quality with Stable, Long-Term Revenue

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced that it has signed a three-year facility maintenance services contract with a major international bank in Singapore. This multi-year agreement with a globally recognized financial services provider reinforces YY Group's leadership in Singapore's IFM industry while elevating the stability and visibility of its recurring service revenues.

The new contract also represents a major milestone in YY Group's growth and diversification strategy, marking its entry into the banking and financial services sector. With an existing IFM customer portfolio spanning hotels, shopping malls, hospitals, and commercial office buildings, this win further diversifies the Company's client and revenue base and increases its presence in Singapore's fast-growing commercial and institutional facilities markets. YY Group's integrated IFM service model enables clients to consolidate essential facility functions under a single provider, improving accountability, compliance, and operational cost efficiency.

Mike Fu, Group Chief Executive Officer of YY Group, commented, "Partnering with a major international bank is an important step in our growth journey. Their confidence in YY Group's services affirms the strength of our operating model and our ability to meet the rigorous standards of the financial services sector. This milestone also advances our revenue and sector diversification strategy, supporting long-term revenue stability and opening new growth pathways and opportunities for broadening service adoption. As our IFM business continues to scale, we remain committed to delivering the highest level of service excellence and creating long-term value for our stakeholders."

Under this engagement, YY Group will provide cleaning operations, building maintenance support, and integrated service coordination across the bank's portfolio of facilities and operational sites in Singapore. The Company has already begun mobilizing dedicated teams and operational technologies to ensure timely service and efficient workforce management at all assigned sites.

The addition of the bank portfolio further strengthens YY Group's position at the forefront of Singapore's high-potential IFM landscape. YY Group will continue pursuing opportunities in both established and emerging market segments as part of its broader strategy to diversify and scale across sectors, deepen client relationships, and build long-term recurring revenue streams.

About YY Holdings Limited

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/ .

