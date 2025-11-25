YY Group's Thailand Subsidiary Adds JW Marriott to Growing Hotel Client Portfolio

New Partnership Advances Regional Expansion Strategy and Strengthens YY Group's Presence in Thailand's Premium Hospitality Segment

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced that its subsidiary, YY Circle Thailand, has entered into a new partnership with JW Marriott to provide staffing services across JW Marriott properties in Thailand. This collaboration marks a significant addition to YY Circle Thailand's expanding hospitality portfolio, accelerating the Company's strong growth trajectory in Southeast Asia.

Since joining YY Group earlier this year, YY Circle Thailand has steadily built a portfolio of internationally recognized hotel clients, including Central Group, CP All, Shangri-La, Banyan Tree, Hyatt, and Sheraton. The addition of JW Marriott further strengthens the Company's reputation as a trusted staffing partner to some of the world's top hotel brands.

Under the agreement, YY Circle Thailand will supply casual staffing solutions tailored to JW Marriott's operational needs, supporting functions across guest services, food & beverage, housekeeping, events, and back-of-house operations. The partnership is expected to contribute to YY Circle Thailand's growing revenue pipeline for 2025 and beyond.

Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of YY Group Holding Limited, commented, "We are proud to welcome JW Marriott to our expanding network of world-class hospitality partners in Thailand. This collaboration reflects the strength of our staffing platform and the value we bring to top-tier hotels that demand the highest levels of service consistency and workforce agility. YY Circle Thailand's ongoing success continues to boost YY Group's brand recognition and market presence across Southeast Asia, supporting our goal of delivering sustainable growth and shareholder value."

Jirapat Haetanurak, Co-founder and Country Director of YY Circle Thailand, added,

"Partnering with JW Marriott is an exciting milestone for our team, underscoring the confidence that leading global hospitality brands place in our people, capabilities, and technology-enabled approach to staffing. By combining YY Circle Thailand's local expertise with YY Group's broader resources, we are poised to drive further expansion in the Thai market."

This partnership strengthens YY Group's presence in Thailand's premium hotel segment and aligns with the Company's strategy to expand its workforce solutions business across high-demand service sectors. With rising tourism and evolving guest expectations, YY Group is well-positioned to benefit from increasing demand for flexible, reliable staffing solutions.

About YY Holdings Limited

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market in Thailand and Southeast Asia, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

