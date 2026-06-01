Z-COM Launches NEW Platform at Computex 2026

An Edge-Native Infrastructure Platform Integrating Network Control, AI Operations, and Energy Management

One architecture. Local compute. AI-powered.

As AI workloads increasingly move toward the edge, infrastructure architecture must evolve beyond cloud-dependent management models toward an operational layer capable of local compute and AI-assisted operations.

TAIPEI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Z-COM, Inc. today announced that it will officially launch NEW — an edge-native infrastructure platform — at Computex 2026 (Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Booth K0327a, opening June 2), introducing a unified operational architecture that integrates network control, AI operations, and energy management, and announcing the full integration of the AS710 Wi-Fi 7 AP under centralized Cronus WLAN Controller management.

NEW: Edge-Native Infrastructure Platform

Edge AI

NEW (Network Extension with Wire and Wireless) introduces an edge-native unified operational architecture — consolidating network control, wireless access, AI-powered services, and energy management into a single operational layer, with all processing performed locally.

One architecture. Local compute. AI-powered.

Six modules licensed on demand:

Cronus WLAN Controller Centralized AP management, RADIUS authentication, Portal integration

Centralized AP management, RADIUS authentication, Portal integration Wireless Network Visualization AI-assisted RF visibility and anomaly detection

AI-assisted RF visibility and anomaly detection Precision Location Module Wi-Fi 7-powered indoor positioning (Advanced)

Wi-Fi 7-powered indoor positioning (Advanced) EMS Energy Management AI-driven energy analytics and operational optimization (Advanced)

AI-driven energy analytics and operational optimization (Advanced) Security Cybersecurity Add-on AI security ecosystem integration (Advanced)

AI security ecosystem integration (Advanced) Witty — Agentic AI Operations Assistant Continuously monitors infrastructure environments, proactively detects anomalies and initiates remediation workflows with human-in-the-loop approval

AS710 Wi-Fi 7 Indoor AP (2025 National Brand Yushan Award) fully integrated, supporting backward compatibility across Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6, and Wi-Fi 5 deployments. All AI services run locally — no external cloud AI dependency required.

EXECUTIVE QUOTE

"Connectivity has always been the foundation — but it is no longer the differentiator. NEW Platform enables enterprises to run networking, AI services, and energy management at the local edge, free from cloud lock-in. This is Z-COM's commitment to the edge-native infrastructure era."

—— Catherine Wu, CEO, Z-COM, Inc.

ABOUT Z-COM

Z-COM, Inc., founded in 1995 and listed on the Taiwan OTC Exchange, is headquartered in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. Specializing in proprietary wireless networking hardware and software R&D, Z-COM's solutions are deployed across Europe and Asia serving over 500 million users. The 2026 launch of the NEW edge-native infrastructure platform marks Z-COM's full transition from hardware manufacturer to an integrated infrastructure platform provider.

VISIT US

Z-COM invites enterprise IT decision-makers, system integrators, and channel partners to visit Booth K0327a at Computex 2026 (June 2–5, 2026, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center) to experience the NEW edge-native infrastructure platform and explore Pioneer Partner Program opportunities.

© 2026 Z-COM, Inc. All Rights Reserved

SOURCE Z-COM