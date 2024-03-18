Zibo embraces innovation for enhanced industrial growth

BEIJING, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Zibo, a city known for its industrial prowess, is facilitating a transition on propelling innovation to bolster industrial development. The drive aims to construct a modern industrial system that fosters new quality productive forces, adapting to local conditions and seizing developmental opportunities.

The focus lies on local enterprises constructing a modern industrial system and accelerating the development of innovative technologies.

Entrepreneurs like Wang Gang, chairman of Jinjing Group, a flat glass manufacturer founded in Boshan district, Zibo, in 1904, affirmed his confidence in economic development. Jinjing Group, however, has honed its focus on green energy sectors now, transitioning from traditional glass manufacturing to solar energy, green construction material and bio-based products to accelerate the development of emerging industries. Its manufacturing base in Zibo empowers the group to make battery cells through tremendous production capability.

Similarly, Aubo Robotics has maintained its position as a leader in both domestic and international markets for four consecutive years despite market fluctuations, reflecting a robust commitment to innovation-driven growth. The company has posted promising blueprints including the construction of a manufacturing base by the end of 2026 and a diversified product development roadmap to reach more users.

Technological innovation remains the cornerstone of enterprise development, as emphasized by Shandong Dongyue Chemical Company. The company's breakthrough in hydrogen energy materials showcases the transformative power of sustained R&D efforts. Such innovations are poised to impact not only local industries but also broader national economic landscapes.

Echoing these sentiments, Shandong Ande Healthcare Apparatus Co Ltd (AnderMed) is ready to play a more significant role of excellence in the high-end medical equipment industry. Recognized for its contributions to advancing healthcare solutions, AnderMed aims to bring up revenues and bolster Zibo's position as a hub for high-end medical device manufacturing.

Furthermore, the emphasis on the integration of technology and industry resonates strongly among scientists and research institutions. They are committed to providing comprehensive intellectual property protection while driving advancements in fields such as biomedicine and material science.

Entrepreneurs and technologists are also aligning their efforts with high-quality development. Their collective endeavors not only propel the city's economic growth but also position it as a hub for innovation and industrial transformation.

The efforts surrounding new quality productive forces underscore Zibo's commitment to sustainable development and technological advancement as it continues its journey towards economic prosperity and innovation-driven growth.

