6th CICPE Opens in Hainan with Canada as Guest of Honor and Over 3,400 Global Brands

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Hainan International Media Center (HIMC)

Apr 14, 2026, 09:56 ET

HAIKOU, China, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Hainan International Media Center:

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Canada, this year's Guest Country of Honor, brought the largest delegation to date, featuring nearly 40 companies.
Canada, this year's Guest Country of Honor, brought the largest delegation to date, featuring nearly 40 companies.

On April 13, the 6th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) opened in Haikou, Hainan Province. The first major exhibition held during the 15th Five-Year Plan period and the first major event of its kind since the Hainan Free Trade Port launched island-wide special customs operations, this year's Expo is more global than ever. International exhibits now make up 65% of the total, with over 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions on display. The massive turnout underscores Hainan's broad outlook and wealth of collaborative opportunities.

Spanning 143,000 m2—up 13,000 m2 from last time—the massive venue is bustling. Canada, this year's Guest Country of Honor, brought the largest delegation to date, featuring nearly 40 companies. Twelve countries, including Switzerland and the Czech Republic fielded official delegations, while nations like Russia and Bulgaria debuted their own national pavilions. Due to a packed schedule of product debuts and supply-demand matchmaking events, the Expo has drawn roughly 65,000 professional buyers.

Thanks to the zero-tariff and streamlined trade policies of the FTP, overseas goods cleared customs seamlessly and were approved for immediate sale at the Expo. A dedicated duty-free shopping zone was set up, allowing for purchase and immediate pick-up. The Haikou National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone showcased over 300 products from 43 local companies, highlighting developments in sectors like healthcare and advanced manufacturing.

Over 200 new products made their debut, from AI-powered smart glasses and modular flying cars to the global premiere of a high-tech wellness chair. Familiar industry giants like Huawei, Estée Lauder, and TCP Group returned, joining many first-time exhibitors. This strong turnout reflects global confidence in China's consumer market and Hainan's expanding openness.

To convert exhibitors into long-term investors, a global industry investment promotion conference and specialized matchmaking sessions for multinational corporations are also being held. Several companies, including Switzerland's Clinique Lémanic, signed on-site agreements to deepen their footprint in Hainan.

SOURCE Hainan International Media Center (HIMC)

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