Discovery Life Sciences and Mindpeak Partner to Bring AI Precision to Cancer Biomarker Testing in Global Clinical Trials

New alliance takes aim at inconsistent biomarker interpretation across pathologists, a persistent challenge in drug development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. and HAMBURG, Germany, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inconsistent biomarker interpretation across pathologists remains one of the more stubborn challenges in clinical trial development, contributing to variability in patient stratification and eroding confidence in critical go/no-go decisions. Discovery Life Sciences (Discovery), a provider of biospecimens and biomarker specialty lab services, and Mindpeak, a leading company in AI-powered digital pathology, today announced a partnership designed to address that problem directly, integrating AI-enabled digital image analysis into pathology services for immunohistochemistry (IHC) and multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) in global clinical trials.

Discovery Life Sciences partners with Mindpeak

The collaboration aims to support biopharma R&D and clinical research by improving biomarker quantification and inter-reader concordance, helping to reduce variability, de-risk biomarker-driven trials and strengthen confidence in critical development decisions.

The partnership couples Mindpeak's AI platform with Discovery's tissue biomarker services to analyze IHC and mIF slides. Mindpeak's technology acts as a safeguarding tool for biopharma, reducing risks in biomarker development by improving consistency in interpretation across pathologists. It includes AI-enabled pathology workflows, pathologist training via Mindpeak's peakAcademy, and AI-guided microdissection algorithms to isolate specific tissue regions with high accuracy.

Discovery brings significant clinical infrastructure to the alliance. Its Biomarker Academy, a peer-to-peer pathologist training program established in 2008, has trained more than 6,000 pathologists in biomarker interpretation and scoring over the past 15 years. Discovery has supported more than 2,000 clinical trial programs, with 350 currently active, and has completed over 35 IVDR-compliant studies across 16 EU countries involving 25 biomarkers in the past four years. This partnership extends Discovery's AI advancements, building on existing H&E-focused AI solutions for biospecimen analysis, including automated quality control, tumor quantification, and detailed tumor microenvironment characterization across various therapeutic areas.

"As AI use in pathology increases for clinical research, this partnership with Mindpeak allows integration of modeling tools that can enable improved accuracy in biomarker analysis," said Greg Herrema, CEO of Discovery Life Sciences. "Combining these AI capabilities with our clinical trials expertise will help assist in advancing the development of biomarker-focused therapies."

The Mindpeak and Discovery alliance aims to streamline trial processes and enhance data reproducibility in regulated settings, supporting more confident decisions in patient stratification and therapeutic development.

"This collaboration with Discovery Life Sciences provides access to our AI platform, training and microdissection tools, supporting researchers in IHC and mIF applications and helping to drive greater consistency and confidence in biomarker assessment," said Felix Faber, Founder and CEO of Mindpeak. Additional details on the partnership and use cases will be presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026. Attendees can join a flash talk at the Discovery Life Sciences exhibit from April 17-22 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Contact [email protected] for more information.

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is a global leader in biospecimens and specialty lab services, enabling the discovery and development of therapeutics and diagnostics that improve patient outcomes. Our extensive portfolio of biospecimens, cellular starting materials, and preclinical ADME-tox solutions accelerates research with reliable, high-quality products and expertise. Through our comprehensive suite of specialty lab services in genomics, proteomics, cell biology, and molecular pathology, we deliver critical data and insights for biomarker discovery and both retrospective and prospective clinical trials. With a vision to be the most trusted partner in life science research and clinical development, Discovery Life Sciences is committed to advancing life sciences and transforming lives.

Visit www.dls.com and follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

About Mindpeak

Mindpeak is the leading company in AI-powered digital pathology, bridging the gap from biomarker development to clinical diagnostics. Founded in 2018, Mindpeak's AI technology enables laboratories to extract actionable insights from H&E, IHC and mIF tissue images - ranging from subcellular biomarker quantification to predictive patient stratification. The solutions support both routine diagnostics and the translation of novel biomarkers into real-world clinical applications.

For more information, visit www.mindpeak.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

Discovery Life Sciences Media

Todd Poley

Chief Marketing Officer

+1 256 505 1578

[email protected]

Mindpeak Media

Tanya von Ahlefeldt

MD Health – on behalf of Mindpeak

+44 (0)7590 754906

[email protected]

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