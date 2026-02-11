DXC Launches London Customer Experience Center to Help Unlock AI Value

New center helps move organizations from AI ambition to enterprise-scale outcomes

Brings together 6,000 DXC AI experts and supports collaboration with customers across industries

DXC to hire 150 AI specialists in the UK and Ireland to further expand its capabilities

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced the opening of its new Customer Experience Center (CEC) in London.

The center is designed to create an environment where DXC's experts can work directly with customers to help them move from experimenting with new technologies, including AI, to execution at scale. It will draw on the collective experience of 6,000 multidisciplinary DXC team members in the UK and Ireland including system architects, software engineers, industry specialists, and service delivery teams. Their collective expertise is reinforced by DXC's global network of 40,000 developers, enabling customers across the United Kingdom and Ireland to co-create solutions that deliver measurable, enterprise-scale business outcomes.

Located in the City of London, the heart of London's business hub, the center enables collaborative innovation across DXC's platforms, services and solutions, from automation, generative and agentic AI to AdvisoryX, DXC's consulting and advisory group, agentic security operations, and enterprise applications and infrastructure. Customers will be able to explore how DXC's unique set of capabilities can enable improved resilience, accelerated decision-making, and deliver measurable business impact.

"The London Customer Experience Center is a space for our customers to bring their toughest technology challenges, engage in a conversation, and co-create solutions alongside our team of highly skilled experts," said Derek Allison, General Manager for DXC Technology in UK and Ireland. "In a world where exponential change is the norm in business, leaders need trusted partners who can help them design, build, and run AI-enabled enterprises. This is much more than a showroom for our expertise and solutions. It's an extension of our customers' own transformation journeys."

The Customer Experience Center will support some of the region's most important public and private sector organizations including the Metropolitan Police, Network Rail, Barts Health NHS Trust, London Market Insurance Companies, the Ministry of Defence, and the Department of Health & Social Care, enabling them to accelerate digital transformation.

DXC is hiring 150 AI specialists across the UK and Ireland to help enterprises prioritize and operationalize AI, as well as develop the next generation of transformation leaders equipped to support customers navigating complex, AI-driven change across multiple sectors including government, aerospace and defense, banking and insurance, automotive, healthcare and life sciences. The new center builds on DXC's presence in the UK and Ireland with offices and facilities in Erskine, Newcastle, Tewkesbury, and Farnborough.

"Organizations across industries are under pressure to turn AI from isolated pilots into secure, scalable operating capability," said Bob James, CEO, at Velonetic, a services provider supporting modernization and operations across the London insurance market. "DXC's Customer Experience Center creates a hands-on environment where business and technology teams can co-create, validate, and industrialize AI and data-driven solutions across complex platforms."

Industry analysts also recognize the center's potential impact.

"Success in leveraging digital technologies, including AI, depends on multi-disciplinary teams that understand technology alongside the organizational, cultural and regulatory barriers to productisation and scaling," said Georgina O'Toole, Chief Analyst & Partner at TechMarketView, a UK-based technology industry analyst and advisory firm. "Centres like DXC's bring precise business challenges together with the domain and technical expertise that can accelerate the path to production and scaling, and to measurable business outcomes."

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations – helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com

