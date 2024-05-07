Hard Rock International's Vast Offerings "Come Together" for Global Launch of Unity by Hard Rock™ Loyalty Program and New Star-Studded Campaign

Lionel Messi, Noah Kahan, John Legend and Shakira star in campaign that highlights Hard Rock hotels and cafes around the world that loyalty program members can explore

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International announces the global launch of Unity by Hard Rock™, a one-of-a-kind loyalty program that rewards members for doing the things they love across Hard Rock's portfolio of more than 200 locations including hotels, cafes and Rock Shops around the world. The iconic hospitality, entertainment and lifestyle brand is celebrating how its guest offerings have "Come Together" under the loyalty program with a little help from its friends: global soccer and cultural icon Lionel Messi; GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Noah Kahan; EGOT-winning critically acclaimed, multi-platinum artist and producer John Legend; and GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar Shakira. They star in Hard Rock's omnichannel marketing campaign that begins today and features The Beatles' classic song, "Come Together," recorded exclusively by Kahan for the project.

Noah Kahan, John Legend, Shakira and Lionel Messi star in “Come Together” campaign for Unity by Hard Rock global loyalty program launch across Hard Rock hotels, casinos and cafes.

To highlight the company's connection to incredible entertainment and travel, Hard Rock is also giving Unity members even more ways to get once-in-a-lifetime travel and entertainment experiences through Come Together Experiences, an international sweepstakes series that will offer amazing opportunities throughout the year, with details and entry information available at unity.hardrock.com/come-together. The first two of multiple sweepstakes are currently open for entries, including:

Unity by Hard Rock members can enter to win a trip for two to New York City in July to attend one of Noah Kahan's first-ever headlining shows at Madison Square Garden including a three-night stay at Hard Rock Hotel New York. The package includes stunning suite accommodations, a spending allowance for culinary experiences at the hotel, as well as a $200 Rock Shop gift card. Entries close May 31, 2024 .





Members can also enter to win a once-in-a-lifetime, all-inclusive vacation to the award-winning Hard Rock Hotel Maldives that features breathtaking rooms and villas on the water, watersports and diving excursions, a Rock Spa®, and 14 dine around options. One lucky winner and a guest will receive air travel and transportation for their 7-day, 6-night stay for an unforgettable tropical getaway. Entries close August 31, 2024.

For more information, read the full Unity by Hard Rock press release here or visit unity.hardrock.com.

