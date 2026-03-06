Huawei Launches Next Generation FAN Solution

AI Empowers Smart Home Connectivity

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei held an ISP Industry Forum themed "AI Reshapes ISPs, Leading B2H and B2B Growth." Huawei unveiled its Next Generation FAN solution at the event, which uses AI and all-optical technologies to build core network capabilities for global ISPs in the intelligent world, aiming to help them unlock new business potential.

York Yue, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of ISP & Media BU, delivering an opening speech Launch ceremony of Huawei's Next Generation FAN solution

"By 2025, AI has transitioned from concept to scaled deployment, fundamentally transforming the ISP industry," said York Yue, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of ISP & Media BU, in his opening speech. "Internally, it drives network automation, intelligence, and operational efficiency; externally, it enables higher-value B2B services and new monetization models." Yue also emphasized that ISPs must act decisively, embed AI into their core strategy, and position themselves to capture sustainable growth in the intelligent world.

AI + All-Optical Home Broadband: Building Next-Generation Smart Homes

Smart homes involve various applications like cloud gaming, 8K UHD video streaming, and remote conferencing. These pose higher requirements on the rate, stability, and O&M efficiency of home broadband. To address this, Huawei has released its Next Generation FAN solution. Centered on AI and built on a device-edge-cloud coordinated architecture, this solution provides a comprehensive service system featuring intelligent scheduling, connectivity, services, and O&M. It aims to help ISPs explore new growth potential by improving user experience.

For home connectivity, the Next Generation FAN solution uses Huawei's OptiXstar EG series ONTs to provide three intelligent features as follows:

Intelligent connectivity: This feature allows for automatic switchover between frequency bands and delivers Wi-Fi 7 speeds exceeding 2,000 Mbps, offering whole-home coverage and seamless performance for demanding tasks like cloud gaming and 8K UHD video streaming. Intelligent services: Wi-Fi is integrated with AI algorithms to accurately identify indoor conditions and safeguard home security. Intelligent O&M: Self-diagnosis and self-optimization capabilities enable the devices to automatically detect and rectify faults for smoother and more efficient network performance.

For home service awareness, the solution uses MA5800T series OLTs that feature AI-driven traffic management, offering dedicated network paths for different smart services with tailored SLA guarantees. This enables reliable performance for diverse applications across healthcare, entertainment, and remote meeting scenarios.

The solution enhances smart home experiences across all scenarios. It helps ISPs stand out in the market while boosting user loyalty and business value.

Embracing AI: Enabling a New Intelligent Future for ISPs

The deep integration of AI with communication networks has emerged as the central driver for industrial innovation and advancement. The intelligent transformation of both home broadband and enterprise networks has reached a pivotal juncture.

"AI is reshaping the ISP industry and driving service growth in both B2H and B2B sectors," said Huang Dachuan, CTO of the ICT Marketing and Solution Sales Department of Huawei. "AI terminals will become common by 2030. With multimodal capabilities, they will help enterprises reduce costs and improve efficiency, while intelligent and resilient networks will significantly enhance O&M efficiency and user experience." According to Huang, Huawei has introduced an ISP network architecture for the intelligent world. "This architecture integrates AI cloud DCs, optical access, and IP transport capabilities through technologies such as Data Center Optical Cross-Connect (DC-OXC), Segment Routing over IPv6 (SRv6), and Optical Cross-Connect (OXC). It empowers scenarios such as family healthcare, smart homes, and intelligent O&M, helping customers achieve intelligent service transformation," said Huang.

As a leading global vendor of ICT infrastructure and smart terminals, Huawei has served more than 8,000 ISPs in over 120 countries and regions with innovative products, solutions, and services. Moving forward, Huawei will keep advancing AI and network integration while collaborating with global customers and partners to accelerate intelligent upgrades for home broadband and enterprise networks. The company aims to bring AI to all homes and industries, creating a strong digital base for the future intelligent age.

For more information about Huawei's digital and intelligent solutions for ISPs, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/isp-and-media/isp

