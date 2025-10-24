Huawei Wins Three Awards in the All-Optical Network Field at Network X 2025

PARIS, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Network X 2025 ceremony, Huawei won three awards: Most Innovative Optical Transport Use Case, Best Network AI Solution for Fibre Networks, and Outstanding Green Fibre. These honors reflect Huawei's strong technology, continuous innovation, and market leadership in all-optical networks.

Huawei continues to lead the way in optical transmission, driving innovation and real-world adoption of ultra-high-speed networks. Huawei is driving breakthroughs in key technologies like 400G/800G and B1T ultra-high-speed transmission, C+L-band ultra-wide spectrum, and end-to-end OXC switching, pushing industry upgrades and breaking performance limits.

Huawei's impressive progress in cutting-edge technologies like ultra-broadband data center interconnection and lossless transmission is accelerating the scheduling and collaboration of computing power. By enabling computing resources to move freely across regions, Huawei is helping deliver ubiquitous, efficient supply and laying a solid foundation for the thriving digital economy. Thanks to its standout performance, Huawei has once again won the "Most Innovative Optical Transport Use Case" award.

Empowered by intelligent technologies, Huawei has fully upgraded its Premium Broadband solution for HBB experience operation. The industry's first Customer Experience Index (CEI) system makes user experience measurable and visible, solving a long-standing challenge and helping carriers optimize service quality. Acting as the "smart brain" of home broadband operation, HBBMaster leverages advanced algorithms to automatically diagnose complex issues and deliver fast, actionable solutions for better user experiences. These two innovations complement each other, opening up new growth opportunities in the trillion-dollar-level home broadband market, and earned Huawei the "Best Network AI Solution for Fibre Networks" award.

Huawei has also made strides in green energy efficiency and intelligent O&M for intelligent access networks, continuing to drive innovation in the field. Through end-to-end innovation across optical line terminals (OLTs), optical network terminals (ONTs), and network management systems, Huawei was honored with the "Outstanding Green Fibre" award. Huawei's intelligent OLT platform leverages multi-level, fine-grained dynamic energy-saving technologies to optimize power efficiency from traffic-level to system-level. This significantly reduces energy consumption of idle devices in equipment rooms, contributing to greener networks and lower carbon emissions. Huawei's ONT can automatically lower power consumption during off-peak hours, without compromising user experience. It is a smarter way to boost energy efficiency at home. Additionally, Huawei's management system helps carriers dynamically optimize network energy efficiency based on real-time traffic and device status. It enables automated deployment and refined operations of energy-saving policies across the entire network, driving optical networks toward a greener, more efficient future.

After winning these awards, Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, said: "Huawei remains committed to advancing all-optical network evolution and driving continuous innovation. Looking ahead, Huawei will continue working with global carriers to embrace the new challenges and opportunities of the intelligent era, unlocking fresh growth and building an intelligent world together."

