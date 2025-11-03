Huawei: Working Together for a Greener, All Intelligent Europe

MADRID, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Technical experts, industry leaders, and Huawei's partners from around the world met at the 10th Huawei Connect Europe event in Madrid to explore how AI and other technologies are accelerating Europe's digital and green transitions under the event theme of "All Intelligence, Greener Europe".

David Wang, Huawei's Executive Director of the Board, delivers a speech at Huawei Connect Europe Leo Chen, Huawei's Senior Vice President and President of Enterprise Sales, delivers a keynote at the event

"The intelligent world is approaching faster than we ever imagined," said David Wang, Huawei's Executive Director of the Board. "AI, 5G, and green energy will change education, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and every other industry. Such technologies will create countless opportunities for growth by transforming business logic, service models, and entire value chains. In just five years, AI alone will contribute US$22.3 trillion to the global economy."

Wang said the next decade will be critical to Europe's twin transition, and that during that time, Huawei's commitment to remain "in Europe, for Europe" will remain strong. Supported by a network of R&D centers, innovation labs, manufacturing bases, and supply chain hubs, Huawei is driving innovation and localization to help its European customers go digital and green. Together with its partners in Europe, Huawei is determined to turn this shared vision into an opportunity, and this opportunity into lasting growth – for an all intelligent and greener Europe.

- Embracing a more intelligent and sustainable Europe together

"We are committed to supporting the continent's digital and intelligent transformation through investment in technological innovation, partner ecosystems, and talent development," said Leo Chen, Huawei's Senior Vice President and President of Enterprise Sales. "Together, we can build a more intelligent and sustainable Europe."

In terms of technological innovation, Chen said Huawei has launched flagship products and solutions in Europe to help enterprises build their own digital infrastructure. It has also launched the HUAWEI eKit 4+10+N SME Intelligence Solutions, which focus on four scenarios: intelligent office, intelligent business, intelligent education, and intelligent healthcare. These solutions make it easier for SMEs to adopt new technology and power the last mile of the intelligent world.

Regarding partner ecosystems, Huawei has announced SHAPE 2.0 for enhanced collaboration with local partners in Europe. SHAPE 2.0 is an upgraded version of the SHAPE partnership framework that was released by the company last year. Huawei also released the partner alliance development plan to enable its distribution partners to better provide scenario-based solutions and services for their customers.

In talent development, Huawei has worked with both universities and partners to cultivate talent and create value for local communities through Huawei ICT Academies, joint labs, and certification programs.

This event brought together guests from various organizations who shared their perspectives on strategies for Europe's digital and green transitions. These guests included Matías González Martín, Secretary General of Telecommunications and Regulation of Audiovisual Communication Services at the Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Service, Government of Spain; Ultan Mulligan, CSO of ETSI; Armin de Greiff, CIO of University Hospital Essen; Sebastiaan Moesman, Chief Strategy Officer of Azerion; Pablo Pirles, General Manager of Iberdrola | bp pulse; Francisco Pérez Spiess, CTO & Co. Founder of Wattkraft Solar GmbH; and Jing Fang, Chief Expert of the UNESCO Regional Bureau for Science and Culture in Europe.

For more details, please visit the official website of HUAWEI CONNECT 2025 • MADRID.

https://www.huawei.com/eu/events/huaweiconnect-madrid

