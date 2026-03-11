Huawei's Yang Chaobin on Building a Better Intelligent World with 5G-A and U6GHz

BARCELONA, Spain, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Telecom Review Group:

As AI reshapes industries and consumer experiences at unprecedented speed, the mobile AI era is placing transformative new demands on networks, making 5G-A critical to bridging the inter-generational gap and unlocking the full value of intelligent connectivity. During Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026, Yang Chaobin, CEO of Huawei's ICT Business Group, called on the ICT industry to intensify efforts in ensuring everyone can access the fast track of AI, from deploying 5G-A and new spectrum to support AI applications, to expanding access in underserved communities.

New Network Demands in the Mobile AI Era

Yang began by prefacing that over the past two years, global daily token usage has surged nearly 300 times. Bearing this in mind, Yang acknowledged:

"The intelligent era is approaching fast. New AI applications are emerging every day, and so it is time for the industry to come together to unleash the full potential of 5G-A. We must efficiently utilize new spectrum resources like U6 GHz to create new value for the industry while paving the way for evolution to 6G."

To achieve this, Yang explained that networks must move away from being downlink-centric and deliver ultra-high bandwidth for both uplink and downlink to support multimodal data exchanges between devices and clouds for AI. He added that networks must provide secure, reliable, and ultra-low-latency connectivity to support real-time AI collaboration and intelligent decision-making.

Bridging the Inter-Generational Gap with 5G-A and Addressing Global Imbalances

AI's rapid evolution is significantly closing the network capability gap of mobile communication's inter-generational window. Yang emphasized that 5G-A not only serves as the bridge between generations but also tailors its enhanced capabilities to the needs of the ever-changing market.

Huawei's commitment to paving the way for 6G is reflected in its work toward a consensus on 6G definition, use cases, and candidate technologies. With 6G standards expected in 2029, the next five years will be critical to mobile AI services development. This "golden window" will be driven by 5G-A, fully leveraging its technological benefits.

Highlighting the focus needed to achieve 6G deployment, Yang underscored, "AI will not wait; therefore, the central task for our industry is identifying how to leverage 5G-A networks to meet these rapidly developing demands." He added that this central task involves delivering 10 Gbps downlink and 1 Gbps uplink (versus 4G-level uplink today), alongside new IoT technologies like RedCap and passive IoT, while raising new questions about ensuring fair returns for network investors.

"In the coming years, we must work together. This is how we will meet the exploding demands of AI. While exploring the technological frontier, we must also face the reality of global development imbalance," noted Yang.

He explained that 300 million people still lack any mobile coverage—a digital divide that risks widening as AI accelerates. Closing it requires continuous innovation through diverse spectrum portfolios and cost-effective solution design. Huawei's innovative all-scenario RuralStar, deployed in over 80 countries, has already connected 170 million people, enabling digital education in Kenya through DigiTruck classrooms, village-level financial services in Bangladesh, and remote medical care in Argentina.

Enabling 5G-A-Powered Solutions with the U6GHz Frequency

5G-A has scaled to over 300 cities globally and is ready for the next leap. With C-band resources scarce in many regions, the U6 GHz band is emerging as the key to unlocking greater network capacity—now recognized as a mainstream frequency band for future mobile communications following WRC discussions, and already supported by mature 5G-A device chips and industry infrastructure.

"The intelligent era is accelerating. In the next five years, we must work together to meet the demands of AI services through the large-scale commercialization of 5G-A," concluded Yang.

