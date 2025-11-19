KHB Highlights the Polaris V150 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer at MEDICA 2025

XI'AN, China, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co., Ltd. (KHB), a global provider of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) solutions, is showcasing its latest compact chemiluminescence platform—the Polaris V150 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer—at MEDICA 2025, one of the world's leading medical industry exhibitions. As a featured product at this year's KHB booth, the Polaris V150 demonstrates the company's continuous innovation in automated diagnostics.

Designed for small and medium-sized laboratories, as well as STAT and emergency testing in large hospitals and third-party labs, the Polaris V150 integrates efficiency, precision, and ease of use into a desktop platform. With a footprint of only 0.36 m², the analyzer offers laboratories powerful immunoassay capability without the need for external devices, thanks to its built-in touchscreen and compact design.

Compact Footprint and Workflow Efficiency

Despite its small 0.36 m² footprint, the Polaris V150 delivers 150 tests per hour, enabling laboratories to achieve high operational efficiency within limited workspace. It supports continuous loading of samples, reagents, and reaction cups, while its STAT function ensures urgent samples are prioritized for rapid clinical decision-making. The system offers 40 sample positions, accommodates serum and plasma, and provides automated dilution along with comprehensive liquid-level, clot, and anti-collision detection to enhance workflow reliability.

High Accuracy Powered by ALP–AMPPD Technology

Equipped with a high-performance ALP–AMPPD chemiluminescence system, the Polaris V150 delivers high accuracy and precision (CV < 3%) across assays. The analyzer adopts an all-in-one reagent kit design including calibrators with QR-coded information and a master curve, enabling standardized operation and simplified reagent management.

Comprehensive and Expanding Reagent Menu

The Polaris V150 supports an independently developed test menu of over 60 assays across 10 major disease panels, covering a wide range of routine diagnostic needs. The assay portfolio includes markers for thyroid function, sex hormones, tumor markers, infectious diseases, cardiac markers, inflammation, glycometabolism, anemia, bone metabolism, and more.

Intelligent Systems and Enhanced User Experience

In addition to its analytical performance, the Polaris V150 incorporates an intelligent system design to elevate laboratory usability. The platform enables real-time monitoring of reagent and consumable status, ensuring laboratories maintain full visibility into operational readiness. Its clean, intuitive user interface and built-in touchscreen facilitate efficient navigation and streamlined operation, reducing training requirements and enhancing overall user experience.

Reliable Reagent Stability and Smart Maintenance

To support continuous, high-quality performance, the analyzer provides 24-hour onboard refrigeration (2–8°C) for up to 12 reagent positions, ensuring optimal reagent stability. Features such as remote monitoring and automatic maintenance reduce downtime and simplify service workflows, helping laboratories achieve high operational continuity.

Strong Presence at MEDICA 2025

At MEDICA 2025, the Polaris V150 has become one of the highlights at the KHB booth, attracting global partners seeking compact yet high-performance immunoassay solutions. Live demonstrations and technical consultations provided by KHB's expert team offer visitors a comprehensive understanding of the instrument's capabilities and its suitability for both routine and emergency laboratory environments.

"The interest we've received at MEDICA demonstrates the strong demand for compact, high-quality chemiluminescence systems like the Polaris V150," said the product manager of KHB. "We are excited to share this innovation with our international partners and to support laboratories worldwide with efficient immunoassay solutions."

About KHB Group

Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co., Ltd. (KHB, Stock code: 002022.SZ) is an IVD company that boasts a full line of medical diagnostic products, focusing on immune diagnosis, biochemical diagnosis, molecular diagnosis and point-of-care testing (POCT). Since its foundation in 1981, KHB has developed into a high-tech company that integrates R&D, manufacturing and marketing business operations. In 2004, it was listed in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE).

