Lockton appoints Stéphane Lespérance as CEO of its Canadian Business

Lespérance given mandate to deliver client-first risk, people, and benefits solutions built for Canadian businesses

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest privately held independent insurance brokerage, today announced the strategic appointment of industry veteran Stéphane Lespérance as Chief Executive Officer of Lockton's new Canadian business. This milestone appointment underscores the company's commitment to delivering enhanced, high-level advisory support to Canadian enterprises.

Stéphane Lespérance

Widely recognized as a leading figure in the Canadian insurance sector, Stéphane joins Lockton following 24 years in progressively senior roles at Aon Canada, where he served as President since 2019 and as President and CEO since 2025. His proven track record of elevating client service by developing and implementing complex risk management strategies for large multinational organizations across North America, Europe and Asia and building elite advisory teams makes him uniquely positioned to shape the next phase of Lockton's Canadian offerings. The appointment reflects Lockton's focus on building a Canadian-led organization to support businesses navigating a dynamic operating environment, with rising pressure across risk and people solutions.

"Canada is one of the world's top 10 insurance markets, a sophisticated, globally connected economy where businesses are navigating increasingly complex, interconnected risks," said Ron Lockton, Chairman and CEO, Lockton. "Through our longstanding relationships in Canada, we've consistently heard the need for deeper specialization and a truly client-centric advisory model. Lockton's independent structure allows us to meet that need in a meaningful way. Bringing on a leader of Stéphane's caliber speaks to the strength and appeal of our privately held model. He brings the experience, credibility, and strategic vision required to deliver a premier advisory experience for clients across Canada."

Lockton's approach in Canada centers on bringing its independent, privately held model to a market where mid- and large-market companies are seeking more tailored advice across a full range of risk and workforce-related challenges. The company's strategy will combine Canadian leadership and local market judgment with global expertise, aligning the Canadian retail business with Lockton's global network to offer unique products and services in the Canadian market and better serve businesses operating in Canada.

"More than ever, Canadian businesses need a partner who understands the increasingly complex risk environment they face, from trade and supply chain uncertainty and cyber threats to workforce pressures, rising benefits costs, climate resilience and sector-specific challenges," said Stéphane Lespérance, incoming Chief Executive Officer of Lockton's Canadian retail business. "Lockton's independent model is highly relevant to the Canadian market today. It provides the freedom to build a truly client-centric platform, allowing us to focus on long-term client success. I'm excited to bring together a collaborative team of experts to deliver exceptional results for our Canadian clients."

The appointment builds upon Lockton's longstanding work with Canadian clients and multinational businesses with Canadian operations. Lockton will share further details in the months ahead as it continues to build its Canadian leadership team, local market presence and enhanced advisory capabilities.

About Stéphane Lespérance

With nearly 30 years of experience in risk management, Stéphane Lespérance has effectively developed and implemented insurance program strategies for large multinational organizations specifically in North America, Europe and Asia. He spent 24 years in progressively senior roles at Aon Canada, where he served as President since 2019 and then as President and CEO since 2025. He is also chair of the board of governors for The Insurance Institute of Canada. Stéphane studied risk management at l'Université du Québec à Montréal and has completed executive education programs at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Outside of his work, Stéphane is a competitive triathlete and enjoys spending time with his family.

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes it better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its nearly 15,000 Associates doing business in 160+ countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. Lockton's Canadian business operates as Lockton Brokers, ULC.

For more information, visit www.lockton.com.

SOURCE Lockton