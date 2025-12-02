Next Level Aviation® Secures Credit Facility Increase to $80MM with PNC Bank

The upsized working capital credit facility was increased to $75MM in the U.S. and an additional $5MM for Next Level Aviation-Ireland, Ltd.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. and DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Aviation® (NLA) , a leader in the global distribution of used serviceable materials (USM) for all Boeing and Airbus commercial aircraft and associated jet engine platforms, has secured an increase in its revolving credit facility with PNC Bank for the U.S. based parent company from $50MM to $75MM, as well as an additional $5MM credit facility for Irish subsidiary, Next Level Aviation-Ireland, Ltd (NLAI). Both credit facilities have the potential to expand over time as NLA and NLAI grow.

This significantly upsized working capital credit facility will allow Next Level Aviation® to increase inventory of serviceable material, continue to expand its geographic footprint, as well as support NLA's diversification into other complementary lines of business.

Next Level Aviation® Chairman & CEO Jack Gordon stated, "We are very appreciative that PNC Bank, one of the largest diversified financial institutions in the United States, has the confidence in Next Level Aviation's global business model, management team and financial performance to increase our total access to asset-based credit by 60% in less than one year of working together, in addition to extending our Irish subsidiary, Next Level Aviation-Ireland, Ltd., its first revolving credit facility. We would like to again thank the PNC Business Credit team for their commerciality and client-focused, solutions-based approach to our partnership."

Ray Fernandez-Andes, Next Level's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "As we continue to grow, the global nature of Next Level Aviation's business presents both unique challenges and opportunities. The PNC Business Credit team has taken the time to understand all of this, and crafted banking solutions that set Next Level Aviation® up for continued success in the commercial aviation aftermarket."

ABOUT NEXT LEVEL AVIATION®

Next Level Aviation® is an ASA-100 accredited and FAA Advisory Circular 00-56B compliant supplier stocking commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material (USM) for all Boeing and Airbus aircraft platforms and associated jet engines. Next Level Aviation® specifically focuses on stocking USM for the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families of aircraft and their associated jet engines, which currently make up about 70% of the global commercial fleet. Founded in March 2013 by Jack Gordon, Mike Dreyer, and Matt Dreyer, Next Level Aviation® has grown into a top global supplier of commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material. www.nextlevelaviation.net

