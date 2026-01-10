SeaVerse Launches World's First AI Native Platform, "All in AI Native" Leads the Forward-Looking Revolution in AI Creation

SINGAPORE, Jan. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 10, 2026, SeaVerse announced the global launch of the world's first AI-native creation and deployment platform. SeaVerse integrates large language models, image generation, video generation, and AI agents, enabling users to package any creative idea into a product—demo, application, or web page—with just a single prompt. SeaVerse addresses the challenge of fragmented AI tools by emphasizing "All in AI Native," representing a forward-looking revolution for AI creators and teams.

SeaVerse's innovation lies in its departure from traditional workflows using separate tools. Instead, it builds an end-to-end AI-native loop—from generation to preview, publishing to iteration—all within the same workspace. Users start with natural language, view results directly, and deploy online without additional setup.

The platform supports collaborative development. After publishing, developers can invite collaborators to experience, provide feedback, and contribute improvements within the same workflow and product instance, enabling teams to move from prototypes to production-ready outcomes in one environment.

Create multimodal assets (images, videos, music, games) from a single prompt. Input "a futuristic 3D racing game" to simultaneously generate scenes, music, code, and videos—all in one workspace. Build the product for you : Combine AI-generated outputs into runnable products. Transform game scenes, models, code, and sounds into a complete, playable game—not just isolated assets.





Combine AI-generated outputs into runnable products. Transform game scenes, models, code, and sounds into a complete, playable game—not just isolated assets. One-Click Publish: Publish with one click—no servers, domains, or scripts needed. Games auto-deploy to the cloud with shareable links, playable directly in browsers.

Collaborative Iteration: Team members comment, provide feedback, and improve directly on the platform. All modifications occur in the same product instance with automatic version syncing.

"Our goal is to collapse the distance between an idea and a real product," said SeaVerse's CEO. "SeaVerse's 'All in AI Native' capabilities help creators deliver faster and iterate more conveniently." This enables the vision of "one person as a team."

SeaVerse is building the world's first AI-native creation and deployment platform, designed to help anyone move from idea to deployable product in one place. As the name suggests: create a universe from a single idea.

