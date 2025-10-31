SERES Net Profit for First Three Quarters Hits 5.312 Billion RMB, to Be the First Luxury NEV Maker with "A+H" Listing

CHONGQING, China, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 30, SERES released its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. According to the report, SERES generated revenue of 110.534 billion RMB and net profit attributable to shareholders of 5.312 billion RMB in the first three quarters, with a YoY growth of 31.56%.

AITO Product Line Continues to Expand; AITO M9 Sets Delivery Record for 500,000 RMB Segment

AITO Product Lineup AITO M9

This year, AITO has accelerated product development and launched several new models. From the new AITO M5 Ultra to the AITO M9 2025 edition and the family-oriented AITO M8 and all-new AITO M7, the diversified lineup has been well received by the market and customers alike.

To date, total deliveries across all AITO models have surpassed 800,000 units. The AITO M9 alone has delivered over 250,000 units in just 21 months, setting a record for vehicles in the 500,000 RMB segment. The AITO M8 has exceeded 100,000 deliveries, maintaining its position as the top seller in the 400,000 RMB segment for four consecutive months. The all-new AITO M7 achieved over 20,000 deliveries within just 36 days of launch, quickly becoming a standout in the market.

According to the 2025 First Half New Energy Vehicle Brand Health Study by Landroads Consulting, AITO ranked first in the 2025 H1 Brand Development Confidence Index. The AITO M9 also topped the overall Net Promoter Score (NPS) list for new energy vehicle models, with a score of 85.2.

Driven by Innovation, Becoming Industry's First Luxury NEV Maker with "A+H" Listing

AITO's continued market success is a result of SERES' forward-thinking approach to technological innovation. The company is firmly committed to a software-defined vehicle strategy, investing heavily in core technologies like electrification and intelligent systems. Key innovations include the SERES MF Technology Platform, SERES Super Range Extender, and SERES Intelligent Safety—all of which boost product competitiveness.

Thanks to its refreshed product lineup, continuous innovation, and operational excellence, SERES received the "2024 Golden Bull Most Valuable Investment Award." In the latest ranking of China's Top 500 Enterprises, SERES jumped 270 places to 190th, becoming one of the fastest-growing companies on the list.

It is worth mentioning that SERES began its Hong Kong IPO on October 27 and plans to list on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 5. After listing, SERES will become the first luxury NEV maker to be listed both in mainland China and Hong Kong ("A+H" listing), providing further momentum for future growth.

