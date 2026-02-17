WIDIA Turns 100: Defining and Celebrating a Century of Metal Cutting Solutions

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WIDIA, a trusted brand of Kennametal Inc. and a global leader in high performance metal cutting solutions, is celebrating 100 years. Since its founding in 1926, the WIDIA name has been synonymous with unmatched durability, cutting-edge technology and proven performance, delivering milling, holemaking and tapping solutions, as well as tooling systems to shops across a range of industries and applications.

From pioneering tungsten carbide tooling to introducing advanced coated inserts, WIDIA has consistently set benchmarks in manufacturing technology. Over the decades, the brand expanded globally, integrated trusted sub-brands like Hanita and GTD, and has continued to deliver solutions that remain essential tools for shops of all sizes worldwide.

WIDIA Marks 100 Years of Durability and Metal Cutting Excellence

Acquired by Kennametal Inc. in 2002, WIDIA remains a cornerstone brand within Kennametal's portfolio, driving metal cutting innovation and reliability for customers.

"Turning 100 isn't just about looking back — it's about celebrating a legacy built on reliability and trust, and looking ahead to the future," said Dave Bersaglini, President of Metal Cutting, Kennametal. "Our customers – machinists, engineers and small to medium-sized shop owners – should expect WIDIA to keep advancing new, tougher tooling that works as hard as our customers do, for now and for the next generation.

Celebrating 100 Years

To commemorate this historic milestone, Kennametal is launching a series of WIDIA anniversary initiatives, including:

100 Days of Promotions and Special Incentives on powerhouse solutions like WCE4 solid carbide end mills and VSM890 shoulder mills

#WIDIA100 exclusive anniversary merchandise and digital campaigns

Customer engagement programs highlighting WIDIA's history and vision for the future

Launch of a new global brand ambassador program

"The WIDIA diamond emblem is much more than a logo – it's a hallmark of the toughness and durability that define every WIDIA tool," said Scott Etling, Vice President of Global Product Management, Kennametal. "It dates to the brand's beginnings 100 years ago, when WIDIA – taken from the German phrase 'Wie Diamant' or 'like diamond' – was first registered. That legacy still shapes the performance we deliver today."

More anniversary initiatives will be announced on widia.com and its social media channels @widiatools in the coming months.

About WIDIA, a Kennametal Brand

Since 1926, WIDIA tooling combines high-performance engineering with real-world practicality. Offering a full spectrum of metal cutting solutions—from indexable milling and solid end mills to holemaking and threading systems—WIDIA helps machinists around the world tackle the toughest jobs, no matter the application. Available to customers globally through an authorized distributor network, WIDIA ensures local access and fast turnaround, as well as technical support. WIDIA is a brand of Kennametal Inc. Learn more at widia.com and follow @widiatools on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

