ZOE Energy Group Accelerates European Localization Strategy with New Factory, Upgraded Business Model, and Major Order Signings During Immersive Partner Summit

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2025 -- ZOE Energy Group successfully concluded a dedicated four-day HQ visit and exchange program for its European partners, marking significant strides in its European localization strategy, channel model upgrade, and order acquisitions.

The program was designed to provide European delegates with a comprehensive, ground-level view of ZOE Energy's end-to-end capabilities. The itinerary featured tours of ZOE Energy's flagship facilities:

The Energy Storage R&D Center in Changzhou, showcasing the company's technological innovation and product development prowess.

The Smart Manufacturing Factory in Jiaxing, demonstrating advanced, automated production processes that ensure quality and scalability.

The operational Pingtang PV & Storage Power Station in Guizhou, offering tangible proof of ZOE Energy's expertise in deploying large-scale, integrated renewable energy projects.

Strategic meetings and presentations at ZOE Energy Storage Shanghai Headquarters, facilitating deep-dive discussions on market strategies and technical collaboration.

The summit reached its pinnacle with the "ZOE Night – Navigating the Future" gala dinner. This prestigious event served as the platform for a cascade of major announcements that mark a new chapter in ZOE Energy's European expansion:

Product Launch: The official unveiling of the Z BOX-C PLUS 261, the next-generation commercial and industrial energy storage system, designed to meet the evolving needs of the European market. Localization Milestone: The official inauguration of ZOE Energy Storage's new 6 GWh energy storage system plant in Hungary, a joint effort with Energy Pro Hungary. This facility is a cornerstone of the company's commitment to local production, reducing lead times, and enhancing supply chain resilience for European clients. ZOE 2.0 Business Model and Significant Order Signing: This new revenue-focused model with Emaldo Group is designed to provide clients with robust and predictable investment returns with the guaranteed minimum return mechanism. Based on this model, ZOE Energy Storage has secured a landmark agreement of 300MW ESS order with Emaldo Group.

"This successful partner summit is a powerful testament to our unwavering commitment to the European market," said Mr. Jason Huang, the Chairman of ZOE Energy Group. "By bringing our partners to our centers of excellence and demonstrating our full-stack capabilities, we have built a stronger foundation of trust and shared ambition."