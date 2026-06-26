ZTE and GSMA to co-locate 15th ZTE Global Summit & User Congress and GSMA M360 ASEAN in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Centered on the theme "Architecting Infinity - From Connectivity to Digital Value", the ZTE Global Summit & User Congress introduces four vision chapters: VISION, VOLUME, VALUE, and VENTURE

The ZTE event will feature keynotes, panels, new product showcases, booth tours, and robot performances, convening global thought leaders, government officials, operator executives, analysts, and media

SHANGHAI, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 25, ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, has signed an agreement to become the Strategic Partner of GSMA's M360 ASEAN event.

The two parties will co-locate the 15th ZTE Global Summit & User Congress and GSMA M360 ASEAN, with the ZTE Global Summit & User Congress taking place on 8–9 September and GSMA M360 ASEAN taking place on 9–10 September 2026.

ZTE and GSMA Announce Co-location Between ZTE Global Summit & User Congress and GSMA M360 ASEAN at MWC26 Shanghai

The events will bring together global ICT leaders, operators and technical experts to conduct in-depth discussions and practical exploration centering on the evolution of future networks, inclusive AI implementation, and regional digital economic prosperity. Leveraging respective technological strengths and global industrial ecosystems, both sides will exchange cutting-edge insights and deliver actionable industry solutions, building an open and efficient communication platform for the sector.

Under the theme "Architecting Infinity - From Connectivity to Digital Value", the 15th ZTE Global Summit & User Congress will unfold across four chapters that map the journey from intelligent infrastructure to measurable outcomes:

VISION – Defining Next Digital Chapter: An open-ended exploration designed to raise the critical questions shaping the next five years. What kind of digital economy does the world want to become, and what is ASEAN's own vision for its region? This session sets the stage for the entire Summit.

– Defining Next Digital Chapter: An open-ended exploration designed to raise the critical questions shaping the next five years. What kind of digital economy does the world want to become, and what is ASEAN's own vision for its region? This session sets the stage for the entire Summit. VOLUME – The Rise of Intelligent Infrastructure: This chapter naturally aligns with ZTE's core strengths—not by focusing on products, but by showcasing end-to-end capabilities. It will delve into AI for Network, Network for AI, data centers, computing, cloud, energy, and autonomous networks, painting a comprehensive picture of the intelligent infrastructure that underpins the digital future.

– The Rise of Intelligent Infrastructure: This chapter naturally aligns with ZTE's core strengths—not by focusing on products, but by showcasing end-to-end capabilities. It will delve into AI for Network, Network for AI, data centers, computing, cloud, energy, and autonomous networks, painting a comprehensive picture of the intelligent infrastructure that underpins the digital future. VALUE – Where Value Is Actually Created: Designed as the longest and highest-value session for attendees, this segment is entirely customer-led, with no vendor keynotes. Real-world case studies and operator perspectives will take center stage, demonstrating where digital transformation delivers tangible impact.

– Where Value Is Actually Created: Designed as the longest and highest-value session for attendees, this segment is entirely customer-led, with no vendor keynotes. Real-world case studies and operator perspectives will take center stage, demonstrating where digital transformation delivers tangible impact. VENTURE – Shaping the Next Value Creation Era: The signature closing session of the Summit, featuring the highest-level dialogue on how the industry can collectively shape the next era of value creation, fostering new ventures and ecosystem collaboration.

Across both days, attendees can expect visionary keynotes, industry panels, new product launches, exhibition booth tours, and robot performances—bringing together government leaders, operator executives, ecosystem partners, analysts, and media from around the world.

About the ZTE Global Summit & User Congress:

Now in its 15th edition, the ZTE Global Summit & User Congress has grown into ZTE's largest self-organized forum outside China and a landmark annual event for the global ICT industry. Each year, it gathers thought leaders, government officials, senior operator executives, industry analysts, and media from around the world to exchange insights and shape the digital agenda.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

ZTE Corporation

Communications

Email: [email protected]

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