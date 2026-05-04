139th Canton Fair: Rising Sleep Economy Accelerates Innovation in Home Textiles

GUANGZHOU, China, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global sleep economy continues to expand, rising consumer expectations around comfort, health, and sustainability are reshaping the home textile industry. Against this backdrop, the 139th Canton Fair's Home Textile category highlights a range of bedding innovations that integrate advanced materials, smart technologies, and design-driven thinking. The latest offerings reflect how Chinese manufacturers are delivering solutions tailored to modern lifestyles and increasingly sophisticated sleep needs.

Several patented products demonstrate a strong focus on material-driven research. A moisture-absorbing duvet cover, protected by a utility model patent, enhances sleep comfort through advanced moisture-management capabilities. A modified cotton fiber material, supported by an invention patent, improves durability and functional performance, serving as a core material for high-performance textile applications.

An anti-mite and antibacterial quilt, developed with specialized technologies, effectively inhibits the growth of mites and bacteria. Professionally certified, it supports a cleaner and more hygienic sleep environment through reliable protective performance.

In the field of intelligent heating, several solutions demonstrate enhanced safety and user control. A smart zoned-temperature electric blanket allows independent temperature adjustment for different parts of the body and meets multiple international certification standards. It has gained strong market traction across Europe and other regions.

Cooling-sensation textiles further expand comfort innovation, featuring air-conditioning quilts and dual-sided blankets engineered to deliver measurable cooling effects exceeding industry benchmarks. These products have received innovation and design awards, alongside recognition for their technical standards.

Sustainability also plays a key role, with bio-based ergonomic pillows made from renewable materials. Designed for biodegradability and structured support, they integrate ergonomic zoning for the head, neck, and shoulders, while breathable variants enhance airflow and long-term comfort.

Together, these innovations underscore a broader shift in China's home textile sector toward higher-value, technology-driven development, where performance, sustainability, and user-centric design converge. As a key platform for global trade and industry exchange, the 139th Canton Fair continues to connect international buyers with forward-looking solutions, reinforcing its role in shaping the future direction of the global sleep and home textile market.

For pre-registration, please click: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

SOURCE Canton Fair