139th Canton Fair Set to Open as Global Partners Organize Delegations to Attend

GUANGZHOU, China, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 139th Canton Fair will open on April 15, 2026. Global partners are showing strong enthusiasm as they are organizing member companies to attend. As of now, around 30 Canton Fair Global Cooperative Partners have confirmed plans to organize buyer delegations, including the United States of America-China Chamber of Commerce, China-Britain Business Council, Malaysia–China Chamber of Commerce, Peru China Chamber of Commerce, and Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Australia. Partners expect exhibitors to arrive at the Canton Fair with company profiles, product catalogs and samples in hand, ready to engage directly with buyer delegations.

To date, the Canton Fair has established cooperative relationships with 227 business associations, multinationals, and professional trade service organizations across 110 countries and regions. These partners regularly assist in organizing promotional events and outreach activities in their markets, helping member companies connect with the Canton Fair, a high-quality international sourcing platform. Member companies of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Australia said they plan to source smartphones, computers as well as household electric appliances at the 139th Canton Fair, in order to meet the demand in Australia's rapidly growing consumer-tech market.

For buyers, organized delegations streamline supplier discovery and compress evaluation cycles, allowing them to compare pricing, production capacity and compliance standards within a concentrated timeframe, reflecting their stronger sourcing intent and higher likelihood of deal execution. Such efficiency can reduce sourcing risk, strengthen negotiating leverage and help buyers secure reliable suppliers or adjust more quickly to shifts in market demand.

Pre-registration for overseas buyers for the 139th Canton Fair is now in full swing. Global partners and buyers from around the world will soon gather in Guangzhou to take part in this premier international trade event.

For pre-registration, please click:

https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

