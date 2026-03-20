BEIJING, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yili Group, a global leader in the dairy industry, announces the upcoming start of the "2026 Yili Online Tour" and officially launches a global recruitment campaign for "Yili Quality Ambassadors." Yili invites enthusiasts worldwide to join a journey to "Taste the world with Yili," turning their lenses and taste buds toward Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, the Netherlands, and New Zealand to explore diverse flavors and cultures.

2026 Yili Online Tour Kick-off: Global Recruitment for “Yili Quality Ambassadors” Now Open! (PRNewsfoto/Yili Group)

The program aims to empower passionate individuals to share authentic experiences and promote quality living. While open to all enthusiasts, applicants who are familiar with local cultures—such as natives or long-term residents—or possess strong content creation skills, particularly in VLOG filming and social media, are especially welcome.

Selected ambassadors will enjoy an exclusive experience, with 3-5 ambassadors chosen to take center stage in the filming of the "2026 Yili Online Tour" and visit Yili's modern international facilities to witness the technology and craftsmanship behind world-class quality.

The recruitment period runs from March 20 to April 30, 2026. To join the tour, candidates should post a photo, video, or text on X or Instagram that briefly introduces themselves (location and profession) and outlines their creative concept for the specific destination they wish to visit. To finalize the application, participants must include the official campaign hashtags #YiliQualityAmbassador and #YiliOnlineTour2026, while tagging Yili's official global account (@Yili_global on X or @Yili_global on Instagram).

Since its inception in 2023, the "Yili Online Tour" initiative has explored various locations across Asia, Europe, and Oceania, becoming a crucial bridge for Yili to connect with global consumers. The search for ambassadors is now open. Join Yili and start your global flavor journey!

SOURCE Yili Group