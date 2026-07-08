51Talk Marks 15th Anniversary with Global Curriculum Upgrade to Enhance Children's English Communication Skills

TOKYO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 51Talk, a global live 1-on-1 online English learning platform for children, today announced a comprehensive global curriculum upgrade to celebrate its 15th anniversary. More than a product upgrade, this initiative reflects 51Talk's enduring commitment to global education: empowering children to communicate confidently across cultures, connect with the world, and make their voices heard.

A student attends a live online 1-on-1 English lesson on the 51Talk app. 51Talk student representatives deliver speeches in English at the United Nations COP30.

Founded in 2011, 51Talk now serves families across more than 50 countries and regions, with a strong presence across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and East Asia. Through live 1-on-1 English lessons and structured learning pathways, the platform has consistently helped children develop speaking confidence through regular practice and immersive interaction.

An Integrated Curriculum Upgrade

Starting this July, 51Talk will roll out its new online English learning curriculum, Global Communicator. Built on academic excellence and real-world relevance, the upgraded curriculum delivers internationalized content, personalized learning pathways, and a highly interactive learning experience designed to develop confident global communicators.

The curriculum incorporates Oxford University Press-authorized course materials, adapted for young learners and aligned with internationally recognized English proficiency standards. An AI-powered adaptive learning system analyzes student performance and adjusts lesson difficulty in real time, enabling truly personalized learning. Powered by an advanced interactive engine, the curriculum simulates authentic real-life scenarios, helping students develop the confidence and skills to communicate naturally and effectively in English.

"Our goal has always been to help children apply their English communication skills confidently in everyday situations," said Lucy Qu, Vice President of Academics at 51Talk. "This upgrade further enhances how we deliver interactive, responsive, and communication-focused learning."

Real Voices: From Classroom to Global Stage

Since 2023, 51Talk has supported youth public speaking initiatives at international events such as the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP), empowering students to voice their perspectives on real-world issues.

Le Bao Nhi from Vietnam, who was once hesitant to speak, found her voice through 51Talk lessons and ultimately spoke at COP30. "I used to be shy and afraid of making mistakes," she shared. "Now, I'm proud to connect with people worldwide in English. We must believe that small hands can make a big difference." Sheddi Alharthi from Saudi Arabia also experienced a remarkable transformation after speaking at COP30, noting, "Speaking English with confidence has opened up a much bigger world for me."

One of 51Talk's 5-Star teachers noted that confidence grows through consistent practice in a supportive learning environment, empowering students to express themselves freely in English. "Our mission goes beyond teaching English," the teacher shared. "Through continuous guidance and companionship, we hope every child can speak English confidently in real-life situations."

Looking Ahead to the Next Chapter

Standing at this 15-year milestone, 51Talk remains dedicated to enhancing its live 1-on-1 online English learning experience. Supported by passionate teachers and an AI-powered learning system, the platform will continue to help more children develop communication skills and the confidence to connect with the world. 51Talk looks forward to seeing more young learners find their voices and shine on the global stage.

To learn more, please visit: www.51talk.com

SOURCE 51Talk