69% Global Executives Predict AI Agents will Reshape Business in 2026, According to DeepL Research

AI agents poised to drive enterprise-wide transformation in 2026

Regional divides revealed on AI adoption

Language and Voice AI become essential infrastructure for global operations

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The age of the AI agent has arrived. New research from DeepL, a global AI product and research company, reveals that 2026 will mark a decisive shift from AI experimentation to agentic automation with a majority (69%) of global business leaders expecting agentic AI to transform their operations in the year ahead.

Surveying 5,000 executives across the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Japan, DeepL's research finds that companies are preparing to deploy autonomous AI agents at scale to handle knowledge work, boost productivity, and reshape workforce structures – signaling what could be the most significant operational shift in business since the cloud.

"AI agents are no longer experimental, they are inevitable," said Jarek Kutylowski, CEO and Founder of DeepL. "The next phase is embedding them deeply into how we work. In 2026, AI agents will end the grind of context-switching and repetitive tasks, letting people focus on what actually moves businesses forward."

AI agents become the next enterprise disruptor

After early pilots and narrow use cases, AI agents are moving into enterprise production.

Nearly half (44%) of global business leaders expect major transformation from agentic AI in 2026, with another quarter (25%) saying it's already underway. Only 7% believe AI agents will not change their operations, underscoring the speed of adoption.

Respondents reported that the top three drivers of confidence in AI agents include proven ROI and efficiency (22%), workforce adaptability (18%), and growing enterprise readiness (18%).

On the flip side, respondents cited the primary challenges with AI agent deployment as cost (16%), workforce preparedness (13%), and technology maturity (12%).

AI is the top growth driver for global business

Beyond AI agents, AI as a whole is now viewed as the primary engine of business growth for 2026.

Over two-thirds (67%) of respondents report rising ROI from their AI initiatives this year, and more than half (52%) expect AI to contribute more to company growth than any other technology next year.

The U.K. leads (80%) in measurable business performance from AI, followed by Germany (78%), the US (71%), and France (70%), while Japan lags at just 35%, suggesting slower adoption and readiness.

Interestingly, more than half (51%) of global business leaders believe AI will create more new roles next year than it replaces, and 52% say AI skills will be required for most new hires.

Language and voice AI evolve from tools to infrastructure

DeepL's research also highlights how Language and Voice AI are becoming critical layers of enterprise infrastructure.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of global businesses plan to increase investment in language AI in 2026 - led by the U.K. (76%), and followed by Germany (74%), the U.S. (67%), and France (65%) - as multilingual communication and content generation become core to cross-border growth. In contrast, Japan (38%) remains comparatively conservative, signaling slower momentum but still reflecting growing interest among more than one in three business leaders.

Voice AI, meanwhile, is shifting from "nice-to-have" to non-negotiable.

Over half (54%) of global business leaders say real-time voice translation will be essential in 2026, up from just one-third (32%) today.

The UK (48%) and France (33%) lead in early reliance on real-time voice translation tools, while Japan remains hesitant at just 11% relying on it today.

Demand is being driven by advances in live voice technology (46%), customer expectations (40%), and cross-market expansion (38%).

"Real-time voice translation is the next layer of global communication," said Kutylowski. "When people can speak naturally and can be fully understood, collaboration accelerates."

These insights can help arm global business leaders with critical insights into what's coming next in AI, revealing how these shifts will reshape industries, redefine customer expectations, and ripple through the competitive landscape. To learn what DeepL's executive team predicts for AI across technology, marketing, law, and more, please check out this blog post.

Methodology



This research was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of DeepL, surveying business leaders across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Japan. The survey was conducted in September 2025. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society, which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

About DeepL



DeepL is a global AI product and research company focused on building secure, intelligent solutions to complex business problems. Over 200,000 business customers and millions of individuals across 228 global markets today trust DeepL's Language AI platform for human-like translation, improved writing and real-time voice translation. Building on a history of innovation, quality and security, DeepL continues to expand its offerings beyond the field of Language, including DeepL Agent - an autonomous AI assistant designed to transform the way businesses and knowledge workers get work done. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jarek Kutylowski, DeepL now has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP, and Index Ventures. For more information on DeepL, visit www.deepl.com.

