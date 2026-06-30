75 Indonesian Companies Honoured at HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2026 for Conquering Talent and Retention Challenges

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 5, the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2026 Indonesia organised by Business Media International has recognised 75 exceptional organisations that have demonstrated resilience and innovation in navigating the country's evolving human resources landscape. As the Indonesian job market becomes increasingly selective and productivity-driven, these winning companies have set a new regional benchmark for employer branding, talent retention, and workforce adaptability.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2026 Indonesia HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia

The current human resources landscape in Indonesia presents a complex set of challenges for employers. Despite the country's large and growing working-age population, organisations frequently encounter difficulties in securing job-ready talent for higher-value roles, particularly those requiring digital maturity, agile problem-solving, and artificial intelligence literacy. Furthermore, compensation dynamics and wage pressures continue to strain payroll budgets across industries. Recent workforce studies highlight that expectations surrounding work-life balance are fundamentally shifting the talent market. Data indicates that 47% of professionals now prioritise flexible schedules and holistic well-being support over compensation as their primary motivators for staying with an employer. Managing a multigenerational workforce with diverse expectations further complicates retention, pushing organisations to rethink their approach to corporate culture.

To conquer these systemic challenges, the 75 winning companies out of 290 nominations have proactively transformed their talent strategies by focusing on culture, compliance, and compassion. Moving away from rigid, traditional hierarchies, these organisations have embraced human-centric work environments. They have implemented tailored learning and development strategies—ranging from bite-sized digital modules to executive coaching—alongside comprehensive wellness programmes and flexible hybrid work models designed to address the unique needs of a diverse workforce. By participating in the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia programme, these employers leveraged deep insights from the programme's proprietary benchmarking process and scorecard feedback. This data-driven approach allowed leaders to identify internal capability gaps, pivot from role-based to skill-based workforce planning, and foster stronger cross-generational collaboration, ultimately driving measurable improvements in employee engagement and retention rates.

In response to the critical need for continuous workforce development, this year's awards also saw the introduction of a new Premium Category: the HR Asia People Transformation Awards. This special recognition highlights companies that place learning at the absolute centre of their people strategy. The award honours organisations that are heavily investing in upskilling and reskilling their workforce, ensuring their employees are equipped with the competencies required to confront tomorrow's economic and technological challenges.

By redefining the standard for employee care and professional development, the 2026 winners prove that adapting to the shifting demands of the workforce is the most effective strategy for sustainable business growth. These organisations continue to lead by example, transforming HR from a traditional administrative function into a strategic driver of trust, performance, and long-term corporate success.

"The Indonesian talent market is evolving rapidly, and the challenges of retention and employer branding can no longer be solved with traditional methods," said Datuk William Ng, Chairman of the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards. "This year's 75 winning companies have demonstrated exceptional agility by placing employee well-being and continuous development at the forefront of their strategies. Through the HR Asia programme, these organisations have gained the insights needed to pivot effectively, proving that a culture of empathy and active learning is the true driver of sustainable business success."

The award covers several markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau SAR, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan region, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2026 - and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2026 (INDONESIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

ALCON BATAM ALLIANZ INDONESIA AMARTHA FINANCIAL ASIACROSS GROUP ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES BAT INDONESIA BCA DIGITAL BOSCH INDONESIA CENTRAL MEGA KENCANA COCA - COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS INDONESIA DATANG DSSP POWER INDONESIA DE HEUS INDONESIA DIGISERVE ENESIS GROUP FEDEX FIFGROUP FORVIS MAZARS INDONESIA FRISIAN FLAG INDONESIA HUAYOU INDOSAT INJOURNEY KANMO GROUP KAWAN LAMA GROUP KREDIVO GROUP MAS ARYA INDONESIA PERTAMINA GAS NEGARA POLYTRON PROTELINDO GROUP PT ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI PT ASIAN BULK LOGISTICS PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK PT ASURANSI JIWA MANULIFE INDONESIA PT AXA MANDIRI FINANCIAL SERVICES PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT BANK DANAMON INDONESIA TBK PT BANK KEB HANA INDONESIA PT BANK NEGARA INDONESIA (PERSERO), TBK. PT BANK OCBC NISP TBK PT BANK QNB INDONESIA TBK. PT BEIERSDORF INDONESIA PT FAST RETAILING INDONESIA (UNIQLO) PT HUADIAN BUKIT ASAM POWER PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT PT HYUNDAI MOTOR MANUFACTURING INDONESIA PT PAITON ENERGY PT PEGADAIAN PT SHISEIDO COSMETICS INDONESIA PT SMART TBK PT SILOAM INTERNATIONAL HOSPITALS TBK PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA(HALEON INDONESIA) PT SURYA ARTHA NUSANTARA FINANCE PT TOYOTA-ASTRA MOTOR PT TUMBUH BERSAMA NANO (NANOVEST) PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK PT VALE INDONESIA TBK PT. ADIS DIMENSION FOOTWEAR PT. BANK TABUNGAN NEGARA (PERSERO) TBK PT. CONCENTRIX SERVICES INDONESIA PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA PT. IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INDONESIA PT. INDONESIA GUANG CHING NICKEL AND STAINLESS STEEL INDUSTRY PT. INDONESIA TSINGSHAN STAINLESS STEEL PT. KERRY INGREDIENTS INDONESIA PT. MITRA ADIPERKASA TBK PT. ORACLE NICKEL INDUSTRY PT. URC INDONESIA PT. WALSIN NICKEL INDUSTRIAL INDONESIA RECKITT INDONESIA SMBC INDONESIA TACO GROUP TECHCONNECT TIME INTERNATIONAL TRIPATRA UNILEVER INDONESIA WIPRO UNZA INDONESIA

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2026

ALCON BATAM

ALLIANZ INDONESIA

ASIACROSS GROUP

ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES

BAT INDONESIA

BCA DIGITAL

COCA - COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS INDONESIA

ENESIS GROUP

FIFGROUP

FRISIAN FLAG INDONESIA

POLYTRON

PROTELINDO GROUP

PT ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI

PT ASIAN BULK LOGISTICS

PT ASURANSI JIWA MANULIFE INDONESIA

PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT

PT PEGADAIAN

PT SMART TBK

PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA(HALEON INDONESIA)

PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK

PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA

PT. INDONESIA GUANG CHING NICKEL AND STAINLESS STEEL INDUSTRY

PT. INDONESIA TSINGSHAN STAINLESS STEEL

PT. KERRY INGREDIENTS INDONESIA

PT. ORACLE NICKEL INDUSTRY

RECKITT INDONESIA

MAS ARYA INDONESIA

SMBC INDONESIA

WINNERS OF HR ASIA PEOPLE TRANSFORMATION AWARDS 2026

ALCON BATAM

ALLIANZ INDONESIA

ASIACROSS GROUP

ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES

BCA DIGITAL

COCA - COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS INDONESIA

ENESIS GROUP

FEDEX

FIFGROUP

INDOSAT

INJOURNEY

MAS ARYA INDONESIA

PT ASIAN BULK LOGISTICS

PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK

PT ASURANSI JIWA MANULIFE INDONESIA

PT BANK KEB HANA INDONESIA

PT BANK OCBC NISP TBK

PT BANK QNB INDONESIA TBK.

PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT

PT PEGADAIAN

PT SMART TBK

PT SILOAM INTERNATIONAL HOSPITALS TBK

PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA(HALEON INDONESIA)

PT VALE INDONESIA TBK

PT. ADIS DIMENSION FOOTWEAR

PT. BANK TABUNGAN NEGARA (PERSERO) TBK

PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA

PT. INDONESIA GUANG CHING NICKEL AND STAINLESS STEEL INDUSTRY

PT. URC INDONESIA

PT. WALSIN NICKEL INDUSTRIAL INDONESIA

RECKITT INDONESIA

SMBC INDONESIA

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2026

ALCON BATAM

ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES

COCA - COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS INDONESIA

ENESIS GROUP

FIFGROUP

FRISIAN FLAG INDONESIA

PROTELINDO GROUP

POLYTRON

PT ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI

PT ASIAN BULK LOGISTICS

PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK

PT BANK OCBC NISP TBK

PT PEGADAIAN

PT SMART TBK

PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA(HALEON INDONESIA)

PT. BANK TABUNGAN NEGARA (PERSERO) TBK

PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK

PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA

PT. KERRY INGREDIENTS INDONESIA

PT. WALSIN NICKEL INDUSTRIAL INDONESIA

RECKITT INDONESIA

SMBC INDONESIA

TRIPATRA

WINNERS OF HR ASIA TECH EMPOWERMENT AWARDS 2026

ASIACROSS GROUP

BCA DIGITAL

COCA - COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS INDONESIA

ENESIS GROUP

FIFGROUP

INDOSAT

KAWAN LAMA GROUP

KREDIVO GROUP

POLYTRON

PROTELINDO GROUP

PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK

PT PEGADAIAN

PT SMART TBK

PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA(HALEON INDONESIA)

PT TUMBUH BERSAMA NANO (NANOVEST)

PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA

PT. INDONESIA TSINGSHAN STAINLESS STEEL

PT. ORACLE NICKEL INDUSTRY

PT. URC INDONESIA

TECHCONNECT

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Adrian Cheng

Marketing Manager

Business Media International

Mobile No.: 012-2692701

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Business Media International