75 Indonesian Companies Honoured at HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2026 for Conquering Talent and Retention Challenges
News provided byBusiness Media International
30 Jun, 2026, 12:29 CST
JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 5, the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2026 Indonesia organised by Business Media International has recognised 75 exceptional organisations that have demonstrated resilience and innovation in navigating the country's evolving human resources landscape. As the Indonesian job market becomes increasingly selective and productivity-driven, these winning companies have set a new regional benchmark for employer branding, talent retention, and workforce adaptability.
The current human resources landscape in Indonesia presents a complex set of challenges for employers. Despite the country's large and growing working-age population, organisations frequently encounter difficulties in securing job-ready talent for higher-value roles, particularly those requiring digital maturity, agile problem-solving, and artificial intelligence literacy. Furthermore, compensation dynamics and wage pressures continue to strain payroll budgets across industries. Recent workforce studies highlight that expectations surrounding work-life balance are fundamentally shifting the talent market. Data indicates that 47% of professionals now prioritise flexible schedules and holistic well-being support over compensation as their primary motivators for staying with an employer. Managing a multigenerational workforce with diverse expectations further complicates retention, pushing organisations to rethink their approach to corporate culture.
To conquer these systemic challenges, the 75 winning companies out of 290 nominations have proactively transformed their talent strategies by focusing on culture, compliance, and compassion. Moving away from rigid, traditional hierarchies, these organisations have embraced human-centric work environments. They have implemented tailored learning and development strategies—ranging from bite-sized digital modules to executive coaching—alongside comprehensive wellness programmes and flexible hybrid work models designed to address the unique needs of a diverse workforce. By participating in the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia programme, these employers leveraged deep insights from the programme's proprietary benchmarking process and scorecard feedback. This data-driven approach allowed leaders to identify internal capability gaps, pivot from role-based to skill-based workforce planning, and foster stronger cross-generational collaboration, ultimately driving measurable improvements in employee engagement and retention rates.
In response to the critical need for continuous workforce development, this year's awards also saw the introduction of a new Premium Category: the HR Asia People Transformation Awards. This special recognition highlights companies that place learning at the absolute centre of their people strategy. The award honours organisations that are heavily investing in upskilling and reskilling their workforce, ensuring their employees are equipped with the competencies required to confront tomorrow's economic and technological challenges.
By redefining the standard for employee care and professional development, the 2026 winners prove that adapting to the shifting demands of the workforce is the most effective strategy for sustainable business growth. These organisations continue to lead by example, transforming HR from a traditional administrative function into a strategic driver of trust, performance, and long-term corporate success.
"The Indonesian talent market is evolving rapidly, and the challenges of retention and employer branding can no longer be solved with traditional methods," said Datuk William Ng, Chairman of the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards. "This year's 75 winning companies have demonstrated exceptional agility by placing employee well-being and continuous development at the forefront of their strategies. Through the HR Asia programme, these organisations have gained the insights needed to pivot effectively, proving that a culture of empathy and active learning is the true driver of sustainable business success."
The award covers several markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau SAR, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan region, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2026 - and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/
LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2026 (INDONESIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:
- ALCON BATAM
- ALLIANZ INDONESIA
- AMARTHA FINANCIAL
- ASIACROSS GROUP
- ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
- BAT INDONESIA
- BCA DIGITAL
- BOSCH INDONESIA
- CENTRAL MEGA KENCANA
- COCA - COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS INDONESIA
- DATANG DSSP POWER INDONESIA
- DE HEUS INDONESIA
- DIGISERVE
- ENESIS GROUP
- FEDEX
- FIFGROUP
- FORVIS MAZARS INDONESIA
- FRISIAN FLAG INDONESIA
- HUAYOU
- INDOSAT
- INJOURNEY
- KANMO GROUP
- KAWAN LAMA GROUP
- KREDIVO GROUP
- MAS ARYA INDONESIA
- PERTAMINA GAS NEGARA
- POLYTRON
- PROTELINDO GROUP
- PT ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI
- PT ASIAN BULK LOGISTICS
- PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK
- PT ASURANSI JIWA MANULIFE INDONESIA
- PT AXA MANDIRI FINANCIAL SERVICES
- PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
- PT BANK DANAMON INDONESIA TBK
- PT BANK KEB HANA INDONESIA
- PT BANK NEGARA INDONESIA (PERSERO), TBK.
- PT BANK OCBC NISP TBK
- PT BANK QNB INDONESIA TBK.
- PT BEIERSDORF INDONESIA
- PT FAST RETAILING INDONESIA (UNIQLO)
- PT HUADIAN BUKIT ASAM POWER
- PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT
- PT HYUNDAI MOTOR MANUFACTURING INDONESIA
- PT PAITON ENERGY
- PT PEGADAIAN
- PT SHISEIDO COSMETICS INDONESIA
- PT SMART TBK
- PT SILOAM INTERNATIONAL HOSPITALS TBK
- PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA(HALEON INDONESIA)
- PT SURYA ARTHA NUSANTARA FINANCE
- PT TOYOTA-ASTRA MOTOR
- PT TUMBUH BERSAMA NANO (NANOVEST)
- PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
- PT VALE INDONESIA TBK
- PT. ADIS DIMENSION FOOTWEAR
- PT. BANK TABUNGAN NEGARA (PERSERO) TBK
- PT. CONCENTRIX SERVICES INDONESIA
- PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
- PT. IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INDONESIA
- PT. INDONESIA GUANG CHING NICKEL AND STAINLESS STEEL INDUSTRY
- PT. INDONESIA TSINGSHAN STAINLESS STEEL
- PT. KERRY INGREDIENTS INDONESIA
- PT. MITRA ADIPERKASA TBK
- PT. ORACLE NICKEL INDUSTRY
- PT. URC INDONESIA
- PT. WALSIN NICKEL INDUSTRIAL INDONESIA
- RECKITT INDONESIA
- SMBC INDONESIA
- TACO GROUP
- TECHCONNECT
- TIME INTERNATIONAL
- TRIPATRA
- UNILEVER INDONESIA
- WIPRO UNZA INDONESIA
WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2026
- ALCON BATAM
- ALLIANZ INDONESIA
- ASIACROSS GROUP
- ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
- BAT INDONESIA
- BCA DIGITAL
- COCA - COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS INDONESIA
- ENESIS GROUP
- FIFGROUP
- FRISIAN FLAG INDONESIA
- POLYTRON
- PROTELINDO GROUP
- PT ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI
- PT ASIAN BULK LOGISTICS
- PT ASURANSI JIWA MANULIFE INDONESIA
- PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT
- PT PEGADAIAN
- PT SMART TBK
- PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA(HALEON INDONESIA)
- PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
- PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
- PT. INDONESIA GUANG CHING NICKEL AND STAINLESS STEEL INDUSTRY
- PT. INDONESIA TSINGSHAN STAINLESS STEEL
- PT. KERRY INGREDIENTS INDONESIA
- PT. ORACLE NICKEL INDUSTRY
- RECKITT INDONESIA
- MAS ARYA INDONESIA
- SMBC INDONESIA
WINNERS OF HR ASIA PEOPLE TRANSFORMATION AWARDS 2026
- ALCON BATAM
- ALLIANZ INDONESIA
- ASIACROSS GROUP
- ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
- BCA DIGITAL
- COCA - COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS INDONESIA
- ENESIS GROUP
- FEDEX
- FIFGROUP
- INDOSAT
- INJOURNEY
- MAS ARYA INDONESIA
- PT ASIAN BULK LOGISTICS
- PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK
- PT ASURANSI JIWA MANULIFE INDONESIA
- PT BANK KEB HANA INDONESIA
- PT BANK OCBC NISP TBK
- PT BANK QNB INDONESIA TBK.
- PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT
- PT PEGADAIAN
- PT SMART TBK
- PT SILOAM INTERNATIONAL HOSPITALS TBK
- PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA(HALEON INDONESIA)
- PT VALE INDONESIA TBK
- PT. ADIS DIMENSION FOOTWEAR
- PT. BANK TABUNGAN NEGARA (PERSERO) TBK
- PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
- PT. INDONESIA GUANG CHING NICKEL AND STAINLESS STEEL INDUSTRY
- PT. URC INDONESIA
- PT. WALSIN NICKEL INDUSTRIAL INDONESIA
- RECKITT INDONESIA
- SMBC INDONESIA
WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2026
- ALCON BATAM
- ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
- COCA - COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS INDONESIA
- ENESIS GROUP
- FIFGROUP
- FRISIAN FLAG INDONESIA
- PROTELINDO GROUP
- POLYTRON
- PT ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI
- PT ASIAN BULK LOGISTICS
- PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK
- PT BANK OCBC NISP TBK
- PT PEGADAIAN
- PT SMART TBK
- PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA(HALEON INDONESIA)
- PT. BANK TABUNGAN NEGARA (PERSERO) TBK
- PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
- PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
- PT. KERRY INGREDIENTS INDONESIA
- PT. WALSIN NICKEL INDUSTRIAL INDONESIA
- RECKITT INDONESIA
- SMBC INDONESIA
- TRIPATRA
WINNERS OF HR ASIA TECH EMPOWERMENT AWARDS 2026
- ASIACROSS GROUP
- BCA DIGITAL
- COCA - COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS INDONESIA
- ENESIS GROUP
- FIFGROUP
- INDOSAT
- KAWAN LAMA GROUP
- KREDIVO GROUP
- POLYTRON
- PROTELINDO GROUP
- PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
- PT PEGADAIAN
- PT SMART TBK
- PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA(HALEON INDONESIA)
- PT TUMBUH BERSAMA NANO (NANOVEST)
- PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
- PT. INDONESIA TSINGSHAN STAINLESS STEEL
- PT. ORACLE NICKEL INDUSTRY
- PT. URC INDONESIA
- TECHCONNECT
About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.
Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
Business Media International
Mobile No.: 012-2692701
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Business Media International
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