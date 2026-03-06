A French Electronic Storm is Brewing Over Victoria Harbour: DJ Snake to Headline French May Arts Festival 2026

HONG KONG, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic skyline of Victoria Harbour will serve as the backdrop for a landmark electronic music event this spring. DJ Snake Live in Hong Kong – French May Arts Festival 2026: Sino-French Electronic Music Show, presented by French May Arts Festival (French May) 2026 and organized by Occasions Asia Pacific, the global superstar DJ Snake will command the stage at a massive open-air headline show on 8 May, 2026. French May 2026 is also a project financially supported by the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

This will be the French hitmaker's first major concert in Hong Kong, transforming the city into a pulsating epicentre of his signature sound. The set will feature a special collaborative performance with a leading Hong Kong DJ, creating a unique East-West sonic dialogue that promises to be a historic moment for the city's music scene — a premier cultural rendezvous fusing French electronic artistry with the dynamic energy of Hong Kong.

Mrs. Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau, said "We are proud to launch the 33rd edition of French May with a headline performance by the French global icon DJ Snake. Performing at the city's iconic Victoria Harbourfront, this flagship event ignites a two-month celebration of unprecedented cross-cultural dialogue, leading a vibrant program of visual and performing arts we have planned across Hong Kong from May to June. We are grateful for the invaluable support of our friends, partners, patrons, and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, allowing French May to continue forging cultural bridges that enriches the everyday life of Hong Kong-ers through the arts."

Venue, ticketing details, and the full performer lineup will be revealed soon. To receive exclusive first access to announcements and priority ticketing, follow @frenchmayartsfest and @occasionsapac on Instagram, and sign up for the French May's newsletter at https://www.frenchmay.com/en-us.

About DJ Snake

Cultural icon DJ Snake has shaped the global music landscape with hits like "Let Me Love You," "Middle," "Lean On," and "Taki Taki." Collaborating with leading names across pop and urban music including Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Future, Travis Scott, Jung Kook, J Balvin, Peso Pluma, Don Toliver, Stray Kids, LISA from BLACKPINK, and Amadou and Mariam, he has built a cross genre catalog with lasting worldwide impact. With over 52 million monthly Spotify listeners and more than 40 billion streams, he has sold out arenas globally and redefined the modern electronic artist.

Rooted in the French underground electronic scene, DJ Snake emerged as a pioneer in blending electronic music with trap, hip-hop, and modern pop, reintroducing vocal chops and high-impact drops into mainstream pop production. Breakthrough tracks like "Bird Machine," "Turn Down for What," and "Propaganda" became cultural landmarks, reshaping electronic music and ushering twerk, trap, and hip-hop influences into the global mainstream.

His rise from clubs to stadiums includes headlining Accor Arena and Stade de France, selling over 100,000 tickets between the two Paris shows in minutes, while dominating markets across Asia, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and North America. In 2025, he released Nomad, a globally influenced project that earned major international covers and a GQ Man of the Year award, alongside continued expansion into fashion through global brand collaborations and his Pardon My French collective.

About Mega Arts and Cultural Events (ACE) Fund

The Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government sets up the Mega ACE Fund to attract and support international or large-scale arts and cultural events which bring significant arts, cultural or economic values and can be recurrent and anchored in Hong Kong, or events which can bring exceptionally significant arts or cultural merit, as well as publicity and image building values to Hong Kong as an arts and cultural hub with a view to contributing to Hong Kong's development into an arts and cultural metropolis as well as a tourist destination, providing development opportunities for the arts, cultural and creative sectors, and facilitating arts and cultural exchange.

About the French May Arts Festival

Established in 1993, French May is one of the largest cultural events in Asia. With about 100 programmes presented across two months, we showcase the most diversified art forms – from heritage and contemporary art, paintings and design to classical music and hip-hop dance, cinema and circus. It has become an iconic part of Hong Kong's cultural scene, reaching over 200,000 visitors each year.

French May brings the arts to everyone, not only in cultural venues, but also in public spaces, shopping malls and more, inviting everyone across Hong Kong to enjoy art in their daily lives.

With the aim of promoting accessible arts for all, French May places a strong emphasis on education through outreach programmes, guided tours, workshops, masterclasses and free performances. The festival strives to reach the widest possible audience and contribute to education of the young and less-privileged, working closely with over 50 local institutions and organisations to establish barrier-free access to the arts.

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to French May Arts Festival 2026 only, but does not otherwise take part in it. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in the materials/activities (or by members of the grantee's team) are those of the organisers of French May Arts Festival 2026 only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

