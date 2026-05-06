Advantech Showcases AI-Driven Edge and Wafer Inspection Solutions at SEMICON SEA 2026 to Accelerate Semiconductor Innovation

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech, a leading global provider of intelligent systems and edge computing solutions, is excited to announce that it will participate in SEMICON SEA 2026, a premier semiconductor industry exhibition, held at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur from 5 to 7 May.

At this exhibition, under the theme of "Transform Tomorrow," Advantech will showcase "AI-driven Edge Solutions" capable of supporting high-difficulty process and yield optimization challenges. In particular, Advantech will also present real-world application cases successfully deployed across global semiconductor manufacturing sites.

At the Advantech booth (MITEC 2nd Floor, #2637), the company will showcase key AIoT-driven solutions addressing critical semiconductor manufacturing challenges across advanced packaging and smart factory operations. The showcase highlights how edge computing, industrial connectivity, and real-time data platforms enable greater production visibility, improved process control, and enhanced operational efficiency. In addition, the Equipment Builder Corner will feature high-performance infrastructure platforms, smart HMI and mobility solutions, and edge-to-cloud integration with Microsoft technologies—demonstrating a comprehensive ecosystem to support next-generation semiconductor innovation.

In particular, Advantech will highlight its AI-accelerated wafer inspection solutions powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing. By combining high-speed image acquisition with GPU-accelerated computing and hybrid CPU–GPU architectures, the solution enables real-time processing of large-scale inspection data, improving defect detection accuracy while reducing latency. This supports semiconductor manufacturers in achieving higher yield, faster inspection throughput, and greater consistency in increasingly complex production environments.

The solution is accelerated by NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation GPU, which brings strong performance for AI processing, visualization, and other compute-heavy tasks commonly seen in semiconductor environments. Its parallel processing power and energy-efficient design make it especially suitable for wafer inspection, where large volumes of image data need to be analyzed quickly and accurately. In practical terms, this helps accelerate AI-based defect detection, reduce processing delays, and support faster decisions directly at the edge—ultimately improving yield, strengthening quality control, and supporting more efficient production in areas such as advanced packaging and next-generation wafer fabs.

An Advantech official stated, "As the difficulty of semiconductor micro-processes increases, the importance of Edge AI that processes and analyzes data in real-time within the equipment has grown more than ever," adding, "Through this SEMICON SEA 2026, we will show that Advantech's proven solutions can contribute to the yield improvement and technological innovation of semiconductor equipment manufacturers."

Visitors are invited to visit the Advantech booth at MITEC 2nd Floor, #2637 to explore these solutions in detail and experience live demonstrations across wafer inspection, advanced packaging, and smart manufacturing applications. Attendees will also have the opportunity to speak with Advantech experts on-site to better understand how AIoT, edge computing, and GPU-enabled platforms can be applied to address real semiconductor manufacturing challenges and support the transition toward more intelligent and efficient production environments.

Join Advantech to explore AI-driven edge solutions powering the next generation of semiconductor innovation.

About Advantech

Founded in 1983, Advantech is a global leader in providing trusted innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. The company empowers an intelligent planet through IoT and AIoT technologies that enable smarter, more sustainable industries. With over 40 years of experience and a strong presence in more than 90 cities worldwide, Advantech continues to collaborate with partners and customers to deliver Edge Intelligence for a Sustainable Future.

SOURCE Advantech Singapore