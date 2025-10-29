Aeson Power Sets New Safety and Performance Benchmark with Sodium-Ion Batteries at All-Energy Australia 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian energy storage innovator Aeson Power is redefining battery safety, performance, and sustainability with the launch of its next-generation sodium-ion energy storage systems at All-Energy Australia 2025 in Melbourne.

Following global success in automotive applications, Aeson Power's polyanionic sodium-ion technology now enters the Australian off-grid, telecom, and commercial markets with the debut of the APSI2500, APSI2500-UPS, and HaloDyne-HV systems.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Melbourne, Aeson Power is a major partner with battery manufacturing giant Xupai, combining over 30 years of experience and $1 billion in annual revenue with local Australian engineering and field-testing expertise.

"Our goal has always been simple — to create a new battery choice built to Australian and New Zealand standards," said Scott Clark, Sales & Marketing Manager–Oceania. "If it can perform here, it can perform anywhere in the world."

"We're also proud to be joined at All-Energy by our first national distributor, DPA, a trusted partner that has tested our sodium-ion batteries in real-world Australian conditions."

HaloDyne APSI2500: Built Tough for Off-Grid

Delivering over 5,000 cycles, a 10-year warranty, and an operating range of –30°C to +80°C, the APSI2500 offers high safety without the fire risks or thermal runaway concerns of lithium-ion. Its 48V 50Ah rack-mount design requires no active cooling or fire suppression, reducing cost and complexity. Compatible with Deye, Noark, Victron Energy, and Selectronic SP Pro inverters, it supports seamless integration and remote monitoring.

StatoDyne APSI2500-UPS: Power for Harsh Environments

Engineered for telecom, UPS, and standby applications, the APSI2500-UPS provides zero-risk, maintenance-free performance without a BMS or firmware dependency. It operates reliably from –30°C to +80°C and can fully discharge to 0V and recover safely.

HaloDyne-HV: Scalable Power for C&I

For industrial users, the HaloDyne-HV 75/150 and 125/150 systems deliver scalable storage up to 3 MWh, operating safely without cooling or fire suppression — ideal for mining, commercial, and remote projects.

About Aeson Power

Aeson Power is an Australian provider of sodium-ion battery technologies, delivering safe, clean, and affordable energy solutions across automotive, residential, commercial, and utility sectors. As a major partner of Xupai, Aeson Power draws on global expertise with 7 factories, 5,000 employees and operations in over 100 regions, combining scale with local innovation to bring the future of energy storage to Australia and beyond.

www.aesonpower.com.au

