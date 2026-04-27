AI Rudder Strengthens CIMB Niaga's Digital Innovation through AI Solutions

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Rudder, a technology company providing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, supports PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga) in strengthening digital innovation through AI-based solutions. This step aligns with the commitment to provide more efficient, relevant, and customer-oriented banking services amidst the rapidly changing dynamics of the banking industry.

The use of AI at CIMB Niaga enhances service quality and communication with customers.

Through this partnership, AI Rudder supports the effectiveness of CIMB Niaga's communication with customers, particularly in the framework of service reminders and routine communications that are AI-based and informative. This approach is designed to help deliver information more timely, consistently, and with a focus on customer satisfaction.

Voice-based AI technology, also known as AI Voice Agent, serves as a solution that facilitates direct two-way interactions between companies and customers naturally. Supported by LLM technology, natural language processing, speech recognition, and machine learning, this technology is capable of understanding, interpreting, and responding to customer inquiries naturally.

More than just an automation solution, AI Rudder's AI Voice Agent is also the result of ongoing internal research and development aimed at meeting the needs of various industries. The trust of hundreds of global companies in AI Rudder is reflected in the volume of one million calls each day, providing the perfect balance between operational efficiency and personal interaction.

CIMB Niaga views that the utilization of AI is a crucial part of the company's digitalization strategy in building adaptive operations in line with the times and customer needs. The integration of technology is carried out gradually and responsibly, while prioritizing corporate governance principles, compliance with regulations, and customer protection. With this technology adoption, CIMB Niaga is optimistic about continuing to provide responsive and relevant services to customers in the future.

"The utilization of AI technology at CIMB Niaga is part of our efforts to enhance service quality and communication effectiveness with customers, in line with our commitment to providing a simpler, better, and faster banking experience. Its implementation is carried out within a strong governance framework, while prioritizing customer needs and comfort," said the Head of Consumer Collection & Recovery at CIMB Niaga, Tammadi.

AI Rudder assesses that the key to successful AI implementation in the Indonesian banking industry lies in the commitment to make AI technology a companion of human agents' roles, not a replacement.

"Our ability to deliver cost efficiency and superior customer service is based on the belief that AI should be a supporting tool that enhances human performance, not a solution to replace their roles," said Country Manager of AI Rudder Indonesia, Michael Ignetius Kauw.

The partnership between AI Rudder and CIMB Niaga proves that collaboration between financial institutions and technology companies can support sustainable digital transformation, particularly in enhancing operational effectiveness while maintaining service quality for customers.

About CIMB Niaga

PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga; IDX: BNGA) is the second-largest national private bank in Indonesia, established in 1955. Embracing the purpose of Advancing Customers and Society, CIMB Niaga is committed to helping Indonesian customers and society realize their dreams and aspirations with the spirit of working from the heart or #WorkFromHeart. For seven decades, CIMB Niaga has provided comprehensive services, both conventional and Sharia, for consumer, business, and corporate segments, supported by treasury capabilities, capital markets, and digital innovations such as OCTO (Application and Website), OCTO Pay (e-money), BizChannel@CIMB, as well as modern branch offices including Digital Lounge, Digital Branch, and Digital Hub.

Until December 31, 2025, CIMB Niaga's services are supported by 11,657 employes (consolidated), 394 branches and networks (including 31 Digital Lounges), 2,786 ATMs, and 707,256 EDCs, QR, and e-Commerce spread across various cities in Indonesia. In addition, as a bank that cares about the earth and future generations, CIMB Niaga consistently implements sustainability with the message of sustainability #NowForTheFuture.

About AI Rudder

AI Rudder combines technology with the power of voice communication to build strong relationships between companies and their customers. By using AI-based automation to enhance customer experience, AI Rudder has helped over 100 companies improve the scale, speed, and quality of their customer interactions. Headquartered in Singapore, AI Rudder also has offices and operates in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Mexico, and Brazil. For more information, visit www.airudder.com.

SOURCE AI Rudder